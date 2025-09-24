 tracker
THE ALL STAR SLUGGERS Bring Comedy To Hoboken This October

Audiences pick the plays in this nine-inning sketch comedy lineup.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
THE ALL STAR SLUGGERS Bring Comedy To Hoboken This October Image
After a sold-out series in East Williamsburg, The All Star Sluggers will bring their unpredictable sketch comedy to Hoboken Children’s* Theater on Sunday, October 5 at 8 p.m.

The show invites audiences to step into the game: each night, fans will select sketches from a roster of 20 options, creating a one-of-a-kind lineup that guarantees no two performances are alike. Expect nine innings of comedy, surprises, and plenty of curveballs.

The lineup of performers features Olivia Alicandri, Jeremy Appel, Tommy Crosson, Ian House, Arthur Larin, Daniel Murphy, Kathleen Ormond, and Madeline Saintsing. Tickets start at $20 and are available now.

*Note: Programming not intended for children.




