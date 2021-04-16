Swingin' Beachside Film Chat With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Take Place at Avon-By-The-Sea

Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications presents a new swingin' beachside event, featuring the music and film performances of Frank Sinatra, on Sunday, May 16th, at 11am until 2pm, at the lovely historic inn, The Columns, 601 Ocean Avenue, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

After a delicious plated lunch is served to all guests, distinguished Sinatra scholars, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan, will chat and offer their insights about Frank Sinatra and the popular songs he sang in a variety of feature films in which he starred, such as High Society, Guys and Dolls and On The Town.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. He is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He acts as the project director and producer for all of Sinatra's Columbia recordings, and has completed hundreds of interviews with those who have worked with Sinatra on his records. He is also the producer and occasional co-host of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 9 books in film and media, including The Sopranos, Julia Child's The French Chef, and Scenes of Instruction: The Beginnings of the U.S. Study of Film. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Attendees of this special event will enjoy a lovely view of the Avon-By-The-Sea beach while dining at the Columns venue, having a choice to sit outdoors on the patio or indoors, all while being entertained.

When asked about the efforts to maintain safety, producer Karen Morris replied, "Good airflow indoors and optional seats outdoors, combined with fresh air from a beach breeze, makes for a safe outing. Should there be a weather issue, the patio is covered so all the guests will be comfortable to revel in the festivities!"

Rounding out the swingin' afternoon Vocalist Jesse Posa, a talented NY Sinatra impersonator, will perform a medley of upbeat favorite tunes from Frank Sinatra movies.

Tickets go on sale as of April 17th. A code number will be required to enter the Ticket Tailor site to purchase. For reservations and the ticket code, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com