Sussex County Community College Presents The Fall Play EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

A true a luck of the draw, the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will take its audience on a journey of a lifetime in the upcoming Fall production of "Everybody" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. A 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist, "Everybody" takes a modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play, "Everyman." The comedic-drama follows Everybody as they journey through life's greatest mystery-the meaning of living.

Directed by Professor Allison Ognibene, "Everybody" runs Nov. 10 through Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for the college's students and faculty with ID and can either be purchased at the door or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206432®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.simpletix.com%2Fe%2Feverybody-by-branden-jacobs-jenkins-ticket-117685?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"During the pandemic, I read an extremely timely play, 'Everybody', even though it was written two years prior to Covid-19," remarked Ognibene, who is the part-time Coordinator of Theater at Sussex. "When the 15th century play 'Everyman' was written, it was in response to the bubonic plague. Here we were globally sitting at home for almost two years questioning our fates -- will we get covid -- will we live - will there be any sense of normalcy again? There was no question what play I was going to direct when the college fully reopened the theater in the Fall 2022. It was serendipity in the most startling way."

The adapted tale unfolds when "God," played by Isabella Cruz of Vernon, sees how "Everybody" has misused the perfect gift of life bestowed upon them and has summoned "Death," played by Nicolas Galloza Generof Hopatcong, to take "Everybody" on their final journey to the beyond. Chris Flatt of Hamburg, Alexis Borowic of Sussex, Aurelia Shanga of Mount Olive, Colin O'Sullivan of Hopatcong, and Tyler Charters of Vernon, are the "Somebodies" chosen. The actors who do not win the ultimate prize of the fateful journey with Death will play a variety of characters that Everybody encounters.

Everybody asks existential questions about life and ponders if they were good. Everybody asks Death if they could bring someone to join them on their one-way journey, including Friendship, Cousin, Kinship and Stuff. Everybody's faculties also are invited to join them, including Beauty, played by Samantha Wolujczyk of Sussex; Mind, played by Monica Salazar of Sussex; Senses, played by Alexis Borowic; Love played by Morgan Burke of Vernon; and Strength, played by Jake Jackson of Washington, who also plays an unexpected visitor, Evil. Rounding out the characters is Time, played by Shannon Burke of Vernon.

The production team includes Stage Manager Lisa Geerhart of Newton; Assistant Stage Manager Emma Hischak of Sparta; Technical Director Tim O'Connor of Dingmans Ferry, PA; lighting designer Anthony Guerra of Milford, PA; Property Master Jess Dooley of Hopatcong; Costume Masters Monica Salazar of Sussex and Natalie Tognetti of Newton, Backstage crew Catarina Cruz of Vernon, Olivia Fisher of Newton; Assistant to the Director Dana Nigro of Stillwater, and Sound Operator Jake Jackson of Washington. Set construction was done by Wally Stanek of Byram and William Ognibene of Sparta.

Learn more about the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College at https://www.sussex.edu/academics/degrees/theater-arts/. Register for Late Fall and Spring Semester today!