Sussex County Community College Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS

An exhilarating adventure awaits theater and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts when Qui Nguyen's fantasy-filled, dramatic comedy “She Kills Monsters” thrashes its way onto the stage at Sussex County Community College's (SCCC) Performing Arts Center. This production of “She Kills Monsters” is presented by the SCCC Visual and Performing Arts Department, with a special collaboration from the Technical Studies Program, and is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta and stage managed by SCCC theater alumni Chris Flatt of Hamburg.

“She Kills Monsters” runs Thursday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, November 3, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 4, at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, seniors, SCCC employees and US Military and can be purchased at the door or online by visiting the link below. Sussex County Community College Performing Arts Center is located at One College Hill Road, Newton, NJ.

"She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

SCCC's Fall production of “She Kills Monsters” involves over 30 students led by professors spanning nine unique disciplines to create a thrilling, theatrical spectacle. The cross-collaborative design efforts not only enhance the story, while engaging the audience experience, but it also provides opportunities for SCCC students to use practical applications learned in the classroom to see their work come to fruition on stage! The performers also took workshops in fight choreography and theatrical makeup with Cause and FX, cofounded by Professor Stephen Davis of Centenary University and Erik Gaden. Construction and Theater Tech students helped build the set with Bryan Wieczezak, head carpenter of a popular Emmy Award-winning TV show, while the actors learned more about the industry from him.

“We are thrilled with the opportunities afforded to our students who are involved with this special fall production,” remarked Nancy Gallo, Associate Vice-President of Academic Affairs at SCCC. “The cross collaboration between different departments has provided connections for students who may not have considered working on the show. The students are understanding that their field of study can expand to other disciplines, opening doors to new experiences!”

The SCCC classes involved in the production of “She Kills Monsters” include:

Animation – Character Modeling - 3D with Professor Anthony Ur

Building Construction with Professor Frank Semplenski

Cosmetology with Professor Susan Discorfano-Catania

Art – Three-Dimensional Design with Professor Michael Hughes

Graphic Design Internship with Professor Anita Collins

Illustration – Story Board with Professor James Jeffreys

Performance and Production with Professor Allison Ognibene

Radio & TV Performance with Professor Anthony DeNicola

Sound Production with Professor Tim O'Connor

An exhibit entitled “From Mage to Monster: A Design Journey of ‘She Kills Monsters,' highlights the students' and professors' production designs that will be showcased in the Atrium of the PAC during the run of the show.

The SCCC student cast and production crew of “She Kills Monsters” include:

Hopatcong Residents: Colin O'Sullivan as Miles; Emily Rennie as Evil Tina; Achillis Asilis as Narrator; Jess Dooley as Bugbear and scenic painter

Newton Resident: Lisa Geerhart as Vera;

Sparta Residents: Tessa Gori as Agnes Evans; Max Cagno as Steve; Chris Figiel as Kobald; Kaelyn Steel as Evil Gabby; Emma Muth, Costume Assistant

Stanhope Resident: Cesar Arana as Chuck Biggs;

Stillwater Residents: Dana Nigro as Narrator and assistant stage manager; Leo Watson as Bugbear, dramaturg, projection designer

Sussex Resident: Alexis Garrity as Farrah the Fairy

Mount Olive Resident: Aurelia Shanga as Tilly Evans;

Milford, PA Resident: Anthony Guerra, Assistant Technical Director

Wantage Resident: Daniel Large as Orcus

Vernon Residents: Isabella Cruz as Lillith; Michelle Dester as Kaliope; Samantha Wolujczyk as Farrah the Fairy; Catarina Cruz, Soundboard Operator; Sofia Mudryk and Lidiia Baluk as monsters, choreographers and fight captains.

To learn more about the Visual and Performing Arts and Technical Studies programs at SCCC, visit https://sussex.edu. "She Kills Monsters" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Photo Credit: Sussex County Community College Performing Arts Department