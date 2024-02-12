State Theatre New Jersey to Present CELTIC WOMAN: 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR in March

State Theatre New Jersey will present Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Tour on Saturday, March 16 at 8pm. Tickets range from $49-$129.

In the 20 years since the global musical sensation's debut, Celtic Woman has emerged as both a formidable musical presence and a genuine cultural phenomenon. The group's albums and DVD releases have been consistent multi-platinum best-sellers, and its concert tours continue to touch the hearts of a devoted audience that spans the globe. Both an accomplished recording ensemble and a world-class performing collective, Celtic Woman introduces some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians to the world stage.

Celtic Woman is comprised of four young Irish women whose performing skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life. The group's repertoire encompasses Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites, and stirring originals. In concert, their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers, and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including bodhrán, tin whistle, bouzouki, and Uilleann pipes.

Since 2005, Celtic Woman has sold over 10 million CDs and DVDs, and amassed more than three billion streams, making it the only all-female act to achieve multi-platinum success in the classical crossover and world music genres during the past decade. Named Billboard's #1 World Music Artist of the Year six times, 12 of the studio CDs have debuted at #1 on Billboard's World Album chart. Celtic Woman has also scored two Top 10 debuts on Billboard's influential album chart and five Top Five DVDs on Billboard's Top Video chart, as well as achieving platinum-level sales in nine countries. Their 2016 album release, Destiny, was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best World Music Album, marking the group's first-ever Grammy nomination.

Lineup includes soprano Mairéad Carlin, a former member who joins the show for this very special anniversary tour; soprano Muirgen O'Mahony; fiddle and Irish harp maestro Tara McNeill; and the multi-talented Emma Warren, who has toured with Riverdance, Heartbeat of Home and most recently performed in Les Miserables, London.

How to purchase tickets

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.