State Theatre New Jersey To Present Peter Frampton In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



State Theatre New Jersey will present Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Peter Frampton – Let's Do It Again! Tour on Monday, April 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $80-$360.



The upcoming performance arrives on the heels of a landmark 2024 for the musician, who, in addition to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, played concerts to rave reviews at venues across the U.S. Frampton's “Never Say Never,” “Never EVER Say Never,” and subsequent “Positively Thankful” tours were unexpected by fans after the legendary musician shared his diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis.



Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and most recently received the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award at the Gibson Garage Nashville. Last fall, the iconic guitarist was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.



In 2023, Frampton unveiled Frampton@50 on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton's Camel and Frampton. He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via Ume.



In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame; his autobiography, Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir, debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list; and he appeared on Dolly Parton's latest album, Rockstar, as the only artist featured on two tracks.



After nearly 50 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million worldwide.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

Comments