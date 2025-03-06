State Theatre New Jersey To Present #IMOMSOHARD Flashback

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



State Theatre New Jersey will present #IMOMSOHARD: Flashback on Friday, March 21 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39.75-$59.75.

From the creators of #IMOMSOHARD, Jen and Kristin are coming to STNJ with a brand-new show, Flashback. For this performance, the duo dive into all-things womanhood, motherhood, and friendship. There are new things to talk about and some old things to talk about in new ways like surviving marriage, fashion, and the tween-teen years.

#IMOMSOHARD began as a popular web-series by real-life best friends, comedians, and moms Kristin and Jen. One night, over a glass of wine and many tears of frustration, these two friends decided to tell a different kind of story. With a camera, two husbands, a babysitter, and bottomless mimosas, Kristin and Jen decided to speak openly about their fears and failures and prove that the only way to survive motherhood is through laughter and friendship. The video was a smash hit, sparking an online community of two million followers. Kristin and Jen followed up with weekly videos. The videos have received nearly 300 million views worldwide in just five years.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

Comments