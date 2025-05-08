State Theatre New Jersey To Present 360 ALLSTARS In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present 360 ALLSTARS on Thursday, May 22 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $25-$55.

Featuring BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming, and more, 360 ALLSTARS is an international smash hit. A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

Add to this a live soundtrack delivered by award-winning musicians, coupled with spectacular video projections, 360 ALLSTARS is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding.

The 360 cast includes 3x Australian Champion BMX Flatlander, Heru Anwari from Indonesia; international champion breaker, LINKS from Miami; international champion breaker, BBOY Chris, originally from Costa Rica and now based in the UK; internationally acclaimed Roue Cye wheel artist, Josh Curtis from the UK; world renowned basketball freestyle, Pafo from Japan; hip hop and soul artist and international mistress of ceremonies, Mirrah from LA-Sydney; and multi-award-winning drummer and composer, Gene Peterson from Australia.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

