State Theatre New Jersey Presents EDDIE B. – TEACHERS ONLY COMEDY TOUR

State Theatre New Jersey will present Eddie B. – Teachers Only Comedy Tour 25’ on Saturday, March 1 at 8pm. Tickets range from $25-$59.

Eddie B., America’s favorite teacher comedian, soared to new heights by creating a series of comical videos titled “What Teachers Really Want to Say.” In a matter of hours, those videos sparked the attention of educators all over the country when they realized that they were not alone and finally had someone to joke about the things they were reluctant to say out loud.

Shortly after, Eddie B. decided to take his videos to the stage selling out comedy clubs, theaters, and arenas with his “Teachers Only Comedy Tour” in 2017-18 and the “I’m Already Professionally Developed Tour” in 2019-20. When the worldwide pandemic made it impossible for Eddie to see his fans in person, he began performing his “Teachers Only” comedy virtually.

Eddie B. has established himself as the official voice of teachers across the globe. Educators from America to Africa, Dallas to Dubai, New York to New Delhi (and beyond) are getting a lesson in the funniest ways to express their worst frustrations and they are loving every second of Eddie B.’s uncensored, raw, and hysterically realistic portrayal of a teacher’s hectic life from the point of view of an actual teacher!

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

