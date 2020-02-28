State Theatre New Jersey presents Dinosaur World Live for two performances on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 11am and 3pm. Each performance is followed by a post-show meet and greet where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person. Tickets range from $15-$35.

The dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live come to life in this interactive show for the whole family. Miranda, the intrepid explorer and host, ventures across unchartered territories to discover a prehistoric world of lifelike dinosaurs. The show features creatures, including every kid's favorite flesh-eating giant, Tyrannosaurus Rex; along with Triceratops, Microraptor, Giraffatitan, and Segnosaurus, to name a few. With a cast that includes Romina Hytten as Miranda; Darcy Collins as puppet captain; Emily Cooper as puppet technician; Ashleigh Cheadle, Peter Twose, and Tom Norman as puppeteers.

Dinosaur World Live is written and directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner; Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange). The creative team includes: Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil); Puppet Director Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse, NT Berlin); Puppetry Consultant Toby Olié (for The National Theatre: Elephantom, Peter Pan, The Light Princess, Hansel & Gretel, NT: 50 Years on Stage and also the original hind puppeteer of Joey in War Horse); Set & Costume Designer James Perkins; Lighting Designer John Maddox, and Sound Designer Tom Mann. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





