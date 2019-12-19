State Theatre New Jersey Presents DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!

State Theatre New Jersey presents America's favorite dance show Dancing with the Stars: Live! starring Dancing with the Stars season 28 professional dancers and celebrity dancer/actor Kate Flannery from The Office on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 8pm. Special VIP packages are available and range from $210-$599. Performance tickets range from $55-$125.

The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango-and everything in between.

The Dancing with the Stars dancers featured on this tour include Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Sasha Farber, EMMA SLATER, GLEB SAVCHENKO, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





