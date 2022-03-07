State Theatre New Jersey Presents Celtic Woman, March 17

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents the most successful all-female Irish group in history, Celtic Woman in their new show, Postcards from Ireland on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets range from $49-$99.

Celtic Woman's Postcards from Ireland showcases the accomplished recording ensemble and world-class performing collective, celebrates Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage, and builds on the group's 16-year legacy of introducing some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians to the world stage.

Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland's history while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. The group's repertoire is presented by four young Irish women whose performing skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life through Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites, and stirring original compositions. Their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers, and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle, bouzouki, and Uilleann pipes.

Returning to the group is Chloë Agnew, an original member who began working with Celtic Woman at age 14. A soprano, she sings in English, Irish, Latin, Japanese, Italian, and German. Joining her are soprano Megan Walsh, fiddle and Irish harp maestro Tara McNeill, as well as the newest member of the group, soprano Muirgen O'Mahony.

The Postcards from Ireland tour and album convey a true message of love, hope, and expectation as the world looks toward getting back together again. Celtic Woman feels there is no better way to express these wishes than to write and send a postcard, but this postcard is written with the music and songs from their latest album. The 13 brand new songs on Postcards from Ireland feature new arrangements of beautiful and iconic songs including "The Dawning of the Day," "Wild Mountain Thyme," "The Galway Shawl," and "Black is the Color."

Since 2005, Celtic Woman has sold over 10 million CDs and DVDs, making it the only all-female act to achieve multi-platinum success in the classical crossover and world music genres during the past decade. Named Billboard's #1 World Music Artist of the Year six times, 12 of the studio CDs have debuted at #1 on Billboard's World Album chart. Celtic Woman has also scored two Top 10 debuts on Billboard's influential album chart and five Top Five DVDs on Billboard's Top Video chart, as well as achieving platinum-level sales in nine countries. Their 2016 album release, Destiny, was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best World Music Album, marking the group's first-ever Grammy nomination.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.