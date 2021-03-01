Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spring Improv Class Is Online for Adults and Teens at Dreamcatcher

Improv for Teens and Adults is a partnership with Rocket Improv that provides students an introduction to improv comedy.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional Theatre in Residence at the Oakes Center in Summit, is offering a virtual improv class this spring for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The class will be held Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 for eight weeks starting April 5 and ending May 24. The cost is $280.

Improv for Teens and Adults is a partnership with Rocket Improv that provides students an introduction to improv comedy or a further exploration of what they've previously learned. Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Those who are returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

Lulu French (Maplewood), founder of Rocket Improv, will teach Improv for Adults and Teens. Lulu first took improv classes at Gotham City Improv two decades ago and has been improvising ever since. In addition to being a graduate of GCI, she has also studied improv under Amy Poehler, Matt Walsh, and Matt Besser, various Second City alumni such as Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys), and improv masters Michael Gellman, Dave Razowsky, and Aretha Sills. She has appeared in numerous improv performances in NYC improv theaters such as Gotham City Improv, the Magnet Theater, and Upright Citizens Brigade, as well as with Dreamcatcher's own The Flip Side. Lulu has been teaching improv since 2000 and has recently opened her own business, Rocket Improv.

To register for the class or for information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at The Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.


