Special Offer: JOY at George Street Playhouse

Joy: The Musical - Erika Henningsen Stars!
She was an ordinary woman. And that's what made her extraordinary.
JOY: THE MUSICAL
Book by Ken Davenport
Music & Lyrics by AnnMarie Milazzo
Based on the life of Joy Mangano and her book "Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life"
Musical Supervision & Arrangements by Andy Einhorn
Choreography by Joshua Bergasse
Directed by Casey Hushion
Erika Henningsen (Star of Broadway's MEAN GIRLS) in the role of Joy!
