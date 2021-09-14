Southern Rockers 38 Special Play the Hits October 1 at MPAC

Classic Southern rockers 38 Special perform four decades of hits at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday. October 1 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl," "If I'd Been the One," "Back Where You Belong," "Chain Lightnin'," "Second Chance," and more - timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

Guitarist/vocalist DON BARNES says it's all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows. "We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We're a team, and it's always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don't slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win."

Completing the team is bassist BARRY DUNAWAY, drummer GARY MOFFATT and keyboardist/vocalist BOBBY CAPPS. The most recent addition to the band is legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist JERRY RIGGS.

For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they've toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of 'muscle and melody' to fans worldwide.

It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these 'Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.'

Barnes adds, "This music keeps our wheels on the road. We're a band that's tried to stay honest with what has driven us over the years. We started out with nothing but bold determination to make our own history and to endure. Looking back now, it has been our greatest pride to have persevered and attained that level of success and longevity. For us, it's the ultimate validation."

"The magic's still there," adds Barnes. "It's an emotional high for us to keep 'bringing it' after all these years. When those lights go down and we all walk up those steps to the stage and hear that crowd roar, it's a real rush to the head. It feels like we're getting ready to strap ourselves in and it just takes off from there."

More information at www.38Special.com.

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID at the door, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.