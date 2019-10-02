Soulshine: The Allman Brothers Experience Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Soulshine - The Allman Brothers Experience on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



Soulshine: The Allman Brothers Experience is the collaboration of six gifted musicians who unite for one purpose - to create the ultimate Allman Brothers Band experience!



Fusing amazing musicality with a spectacular video show, Soulshine is all about paying tribute to the great music and legacy of Duane and Gregg Allman. This live performance includes all your favorite Allman Brothers songs - hits like "Midnight Rider," "Ramblin' Man," "Melissa," "Dreams," "Whipping Post," and a lot more, drawn from the classic LPs you love - Eat a Peach, Brothers & Sisters, Hittin' the Note, and all the rest. Plus, the Soulshine band includes some of the songs Duane Allman played on before he joined the Allman Brothers Band.



Tickets to see Soulshine: the Allman Brothers Experience are On-Sale Now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





