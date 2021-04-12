Socially Distanced SPAMALOT is Coming to The Livingston Theatre Company

The Livingston Theatre Company will present their second virtual main-stage of the 23rd season, Monty Python's SPAMALOT: Socially Distant Concert-ish Version.



Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."

DETAILS:

Book & Lyrics by Eric Idle

Music by John Du Prez & Eric Idle

A new musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture "Monty Python and the Holy Grail"

SHOW DATES: (Virtual/Remote Performances)

Friday, April 16th at 8:00pm

Saturday, April 17th at 8:00pm

Sunday, April 18th at 2:00pm

TICKETS:

Tickets for Spamalot: Socially Distant Concert-ish Version can be purchased on www.rultc.org and

https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sabo/4785

COST:

General Admission: $5.00

WHERE:

This production will be live-streamed through BookTix.com A specific link to view the show will be emailed to you (with the email address provided during ticket purchasing) prior to the event date/time.

CAST:

King Arthur: Gabriel Lukijaniuk

Lady of the Lake: Hayley Adler

Sir Robin: Shannon Kathleen

Sir Lancelot: Matthew Mallick

Patsy: Andrew Fedors

Sir Galahad: Nate Eck

Sir Bedevere: Amani Alnababteh

Historian: Mary Klein

Prince Hebert: Llewelyn Levett

Voice of God/French Guard/Father: Patrick Bolin

Laker Girls: Uchenna Agbu, Dhruti Kamarasu, Lauren Bromberg, Gabriella Camiolo, and Taylor Viana

PRODUCTION STAFF:

Director: Haley Flynn-Stead

Assistant Director: Miranda Madrazo

Music Director: Michael Einiger

Stage Manager: Amartya Mani

Assistant Stage Manager: Kaila Parkin

Choreographer: Annie Maclin

Costume and Props Designer: Izzy Bonvini

VIDEOGRAPHERS:

Linnéa Eberly

Ivanna Guerrero

Jason Bediako

Have any questions? Please don’t hesitate to reach out to info@rultc.org and we can’t wait to see you online!