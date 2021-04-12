Socially Distanced SPAMALOT is Coming to The Livingston Theatre Company
The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail.
The Livingston Theatre Company will present their second virtual main-stage of the 23rd season, Monty Python's SPAMALOT: Socially Distant Concert-ish Version.
Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."
DETAILS:
Book & Lyrics by Eric Idle
Music by John Du Prez & Eric Idle
A new musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture "Monty Python and the Holy Grail"
SHOW DATES: (Virtual/Remote Performances)
Friday, April 16th at 8:00pm
Saturday, April 17th at 8:00pm
Sunday, April 18th at 2:00pm
TICKETS:
Tickets for Spamalot: Socially Distant Concert-ish Version can be purchased on www.rultc.org and
https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sabo/4785
COST:
General Admission: $5.00
WHERE:
This production will be live-streamed through BookTix.com A specific link to view the show will be emailed to you (with the email address provided during ticket purchasing) prior to the event date/time.
CAST:
King Arthur: Gabriel Lukijaniuk
Lady of the Lake: Hayley Adler
Sir Robin: Shannon Kathleen
Sir Lancelot: Matthew Mallick
Patsy: Andrew Fedors
Sir Galahad: Nate Eck
Sir Bedevere: Amani Alnababteh
Historian: Mary Klein
Prince Hebert: Llewelyn Levett
Voice of God/French Guard/Father: Patrick Bolin
Laker Girls: Uchenna Agbu, Dhruti Kamarasu, Lauren Bromberg, Gabriella Camiolo, and Taylor Viana
PRODUCTION STAFF:
Director: Haley Flynn-Stead
Assistant Director: Miranda Madrazo
Music Director: Michael Einiger
Stage Manager: Amartya Mani
Assistant Stage Manager: Kaila Parkin
Choreographer: Annie Maclin
Costume and Props Designer: Izzy Bonvini
VIDEOGRAPHERS:
Linnéa Eberly
Ivanna Guerrero
Jason Bediako
Have any questions? Please don’t hesitate to reach out to info@rultc.org and we can’t wait to see you online!