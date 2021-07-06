Skyline Theatre Company Seeks New Musical Scripts

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, is seeking unproduced and original script submissions for consideration for its March 2022 production of a new musical in development as part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance's state-wide annual Stages Festival.

The selected piece will be presented live in front of an audience on Skyline's stage in Bergen County by a cast of professional actors after a standard "29-hour reading" rehearsal period. A post-performance Q&A session with the performers and creative team will also be held to provide feedback for future development of the piece. The musical will be Skyline's sole production in the 2022 Stages Festival (njtheatrealliance.org/stages).

The deadline submission is October 1, 2021. Skyline's artistic staff will review all eligible submissions and announce the selection decision no later than November 1, 2021. Eligibility requirements and additional details can be found on Skyline's website at http://www.skylinetheatrecompany.org/skyline-news.htm

"We at Skyline Theatre Company have been proud over the last several years to bring a new musical in development to life as our production during the New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Stages Festival," said Skyline's Associate Artistic Director David C. Neal. "This is truly a unique opportunity for a theatremaker's work to be showcased during a high-profile festival, and we are confident we will have some excellent submissions and can't wait to start receiving the submissions."

In order to be eligible, the submission must have a complete script, a piano score, and no less than 75% of the score available on demo tracks that accurately represent the music and style of the entire show. Any and all underlying rights clearances for any pre-existing material used (music, score, material, etc.) must be secured. Additionally, the script should require no more than 8 actors to perform, and a precise casting plot indicating doubling is required for larger casts. The estimated running time must be between 75 and 150 minutes. Although not required, additional consideration will be given to New Jersey-based creatives and/or New Jersey-relevant subject matter.

Submitters are asked to provide Skyline with the following information and material via email in PDF format and with links to demo recordings (i.e., Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.):

1. Title page and full list of creative team of composers, lyricists and book writers (including if there is either a director or a music director already attached to the project)

2. Brief synopsis (less than 1 page)

3. Character breakdown

4. The complete script (all scenes, songs and lyrics on the page, along with demo track numbers

5. Demo tracks of songs

6. Creative team's story behind the musical's origination and any additional information the creators wish to share with Skyline (less than 3 pages)

7. Submitter's email and telephone contact information

Please submit all required information in one email to SkylineScriptSubmissions@gmail.com on or before October 1, 2021 with subject line: SUBMISSION STAGES 2022. For questions about submissions or eligibility, please email the address above with QUESTION STAGES 2022.