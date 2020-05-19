ShowKids Invitational Theatre Prepares to Stage HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

Hunterdon Review has reported that ShowKids Invitational Theatre continues to rehearse for its production of High School Musical virtually, keeping the cast ready for when they are cleared to perform.

The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily put their production on hold, but the cast has been rehearsing around twice a week on Facetime and Zoom. The production was scheduled to be held the weekend of April 24-26 and May 1-3, and while they continue to rehearse, knowing they will be able to put the show on at some point, they aren't entirely sure when that will be.

Carolyn Newman who founded the ShowkKids Invitational Theatre said, "We feel it's so important for the kids to have hope...They need to have hope it's going to happen and things will be back to normal, or whatever normal will be."

The late fall or winter seems the most likely time for High School Musical to be staged.

"Things might be better by winter and I especially want the seniors to be able to still do the show...We'll find a way to get this done. If one way doesn't work, you find another way.

