Shakespeare Theatre Reveals Cast of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

The show runs December 3rd — 28th at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.
As the holiday season approaches, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) has announced the cast for its upcoming production of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, running December 3rd — 28th at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play brings the beloved holiday classic to life in the format of a 1940s radio broadcast — complete with microphones, sound effects, and a talented ensemble of actors. “The story of George Bailey and the people of Bedford Falls come to life with you in the audience,” says director Paul Mullins. “From a short story by Philip Van Doren Stern, to the beloved movie directed by Frank Capra, to the delightful radio play adapted by Joe Landry, audiences are surely in for a sweet treat.”
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play tells the timeless story of George Bailey — a man who, with the help of a gentle angel named Clarence, discovers just how many lives he has touched and how truly wonderful life can be. Heart-felt, nostalgic, and full of holiday spirit, this live radio play is a joyful reminder of community, kindness, and the magic of the season.
The wonderful company includes RJ Foster (Broadway: Home and Fat Ham) as Freddie Filmore/Mr. Potter, Paul Henry as Uncle Billy/Foley Artist, and Tony Roach (Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, My Fair Lady, Bright Star) as Jack Laurents/George. Andy Paterson and Tina Stafford return to their roles from STNJ’s 2017 production, as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood/Clarence and Lana Sherwood/Violet, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Tiffany Topol, making her STNJ debut as Sally Applewhite/Mary.
The production team includes set designer Sarah Beth Hall; Costume Designer Austin Blake Conlee; lighting designer Kevin Gartley; and sound designer Steven Beckel. Brielle Morris is the production stage manager, with Mikki Monfalcone as assistant stage manager.
Videos