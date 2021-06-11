Shakespeare In Our Parks, American Theater Group Bring JULIET & HER ROMEO To Essex County

Shakespeare in Our Parks, producing in association with American Theater Group, will present Juliet & Her Romeo, an elegant abridgement of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Local artists Nathan Darrow and Susan Hyon have assembled a cast of three actors in their teens from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ who will collaborate with three experienced professionals.

The creative exchange among actors of different ages and experience is a featured interest of this new ensemble. Darrow has adapted the text and will direct, drawing on his vast professional experience acting Shakespeare's work across the United States and Internationally for almost two decades.s

"Juliet & Her Romeo, like its source, has a dramatic spine that is very simple -- it is two young people, full of the greatest power the universe has ever known, trying, with everything they have, to reduce the social distance between their bodies," says Darrow.

Hyon adds, "It was a challenging year for so many, and we were constantly looking for ways to channel our passions to help our communities feel connected. What started as a neighborhood 'academy' sonnet club flourished into Nathan's vision for a fully staged production -- outside, for safety reasons at first. With summer activities opening up, our event is in tune with the needs and hopes of community members, who are seeking nourishment in the arts. The pandemic has clarified the human body's basic need for contact. Adolescents understand this with a particular keenness. The young actors we are working with have a generous and powerful impulse to share this understanding."

During the second weekend of performances there will be a companion piece presented as an encore and consisting of Shakespeare scenes, speeches, and sonnets performed by young people, professionals and members of the community.

July 9-11 & 16-18

Flood's Hill, South Orange, NJ

100 N. Ridgewood Rd.

Post-show talkbacks on Saturdays, July 10 & 17

Admission is free

Run time: approx 60 min.

Seating will be festival style, first come, first seated.