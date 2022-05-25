Seven Shows Are Coming Up in June at SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center rounds out its 16th season with seven mainstage shows in June. See many genres of live entertainment, including Comedy, Jazz, Rock/Pop, Country and more. Visit SOPACnow.org for more information.

Laughs in the Loft...on the Mainstage!

JUNE 1

Tickets: $30

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of this monthly stand-up series with a special show on the SOPAC mainstage. The lineup includes Jon Fisch, Usama Siddiquee and Jessica Kirson.

JUNE 9

Tickets: $49-$64 (Meet & Greet: $115)

The Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame drummer and South Orange native invites audiences to create the set list in real-time for this interactive concert experience where anything the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band's biggest hits is on the set list of possibilities!

JUNE 10

Tickets: $38-$48

The multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy Award nominee is a soulful vocalist who has performed alongside such notable artists as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and Mavis Staples. This performance is sponsored by DCH Millburn Audi.

JUNE 11

Tickets: $29-$39

Described as "one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation" (Wall Street Journal) and "the shining hope of hot jazz" (New York Times), triple threat trailblazer Bria Skonberg is a force to be reckoned with. This multi-award winning trumpeter, singer and composer makes her SOPAC debut combining her Signature Sound of fiery trumpet playing and smoky vocals. She blends Jazz, Blues and beyond with storytelling and adventurous concoctions of classics and soulful originals.

JUNE 17

Tickets: $34-$42

Jesse Cook is a global guitar virtuoso. The international appeal of this accomplished performer is his style of mixing Flamenco with Classical, Jazz, Zydeco, Blues and Brazilian samba.

Starring Los Straitjackets

Opening Artist: Tommy McLain + CC Adcock

JUNE 19

Tickets: $49-$59

Legendary songwriter Nick Lowe is widely known for such hits as "Cruel to Be Kind" and "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding." Since 2014, Lowe has toured around the world on a wave of Surf Rock with the Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masked instrumental heavy hitters, Los Straitjackets.

JUNE 23

Tickets: $34-$49

From his signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound to his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like "Turn, Turn, Turn," "Eight Miles High" and "Mr. Tambourine Man," experience the unmistakable style of Roger McGuinn.