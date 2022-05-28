Season Subscriptions and Flex Passes to Go On Sale June 1st for Centenary Stage Company's 2022/2023 Season

Season Subscription and Flex Pass Packages for Centenary Stage Company's 2022-2023 Season will be on-sale starting June 1, 2022. For their 37th season, Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theatre company located in Hackettstown, NJ, has prepared a full schedule of professional theatrical performances. The Professional Theatre Series will include performances of Cinderella, Ladykillers, and the World Premiere production of Off the Map by Christine Foster, Fringe Festival performances of The Artist Will Be with You in a Moment and My Witch, concert performances by Danny Farinacci Quartet, Damn Tall Buildings, returning artist Chuchito Valdez as well as the return of the NEXTStage Repertory student productions and the Women Playwrights Series readings are just some of the many events scheduled for CSC's 2022-2023 season.

Early access to tickets and seat selection for the entire CSC season will open June 1 for all returning and new Season Subscribers and Flex Pass holders. Season Subscriptions can be purchased online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979-0900 or stopping by in-person. The CSC box office is located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ and the hours are Monday-Friday from 1:00 pm-5:00 pm.

The Season Subscription package from Centenary Stage Company is called the "Season Producer Pass" and costs $200. This package offers patrons admission into all CSC events plus all NEXTStage Repertory events during Centenary Stage Company's 2022-2023 Season. This includes the Curtain Up! Gala event Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young but excludes Hackettstown Rotary Fundraiser Concerts and NJCYB performances. The benefits for this subscription package include advance season renewal with preferred seating selection, no restrictions on the date or time of the performance selection, cost savings, and no order, exchange, or mailing fees.

Centenary Stage Company is also bringing back the "CSC Encore Program" for Season Subscription holders. This program allows a Season Subscription package holder to see the same event for a second time for free with the purchase of another ticket for a guest on a different date.

Centenary Stage Company is also offering patrons the option of purchasing a "Flex Pass" which provide patrons discount ticket prices and the convenience of purchasing tickets at any time for each event. Patrons have the option of picking a "Series A Flex Pass" for any 6 tickets to be redeemed throughout the 2022-23 Season, or a "Series B Flex Pass" for any 3 tickets. CSC's "Flex Pass Series" for the 2022-23 Season allows patrons to purchase the plan that best fits their lifestyle. Similar to Centenary Stage Company's "Season Producer Package", the Flex Pass allows patrons advanced season renewal with preferred seating selection, no restrictions on the date or time of the performance selection, discount on ticket prices, and no order, exchange, or mailing fees.

Note that patrons who wish to have specific seating for each event must provide dates and times when purchasing the "Flex Pass" by directly contacting the CSC box office. Otherwise, CSC cannot guarantee patrons will have their desired seats. "Flex Passes" do not carry over to the next season and cannot be used towards CSC Curtain Up! Events, Hackettstown Rotary Fundraiser Concerts, or NJCYB performances.

For more information, specific performance dates or ticket price details for individual ticket sales, or any of the season subscription and flex pass packages, visit centenarystageco.org org. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

