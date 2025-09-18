Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Week-Long Residency with Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced that Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, one of the nation's most prominent flamenco dance companies, will return to Saratoga Springs for a week-long residency October 12–16, 2025, as part of Flamenco Certamen USA — the only competition of its kind in the United States. Alongside the prestigious intensive, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will also bring educational workshops and a dance masterclass to the community.

“SPAC is honored to welcome Flamenco Vivo back after their Saratoga debut in 2024. By creating this new collaboration, we not only provide a haven where artists from around the world can deepen their practice, but we also open doors for our community to engage with vibrant traditions of music and dance that transcend borders and connect us all,” says Elizabeth Sobol, Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 1983, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana has earned recognition for promoting flamenco as a living art form and new cultural voice in the U.S. The company's Certamen competition not only provides an unparalleled spotlight for emerging talent but also fosters the continued development and expansion of flamenco on an international scale.

Participants showcase their work in performance and compete to win scholarships to study in Spain, among other prizes. The Flamenco Certamen supports rising flamenco artists by providing professional mentorship, workshops, and access to a global network of artists.

The schedule is as follows:

Flamenco Certamen USA

October 12-16

SPAC School of the Arts

In advance of the final performance in New York City on October 18, finalists will participate in an intensive residency at SPAC's School of the Arts. Over the course of the week, rising flamenco stars will work with live musicians, receive daily mentorship from professional artists, and refine their craft in Saratoga's inspiring natural setting before taking the competition stage.

Arts Around the World workshop

October 14 | 4–5 PM

SPAC School of the Arts

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will lead an “Arts Around the World” class at SPAC School of the Arts, designed to introduce children to new nations through cultural activities, songs, dances, and performances. With regular visits from diverse local artists, students will receive firsthand knowledge and understandings of cultural significance and traditions while developing a greater appreciation of the arts and our world. This special workshop is only available to current, registered students.

Dance Masterclass with Flamenco Vivo

October 14 | 7:30–8:30 PM

SPAC School of the Arts

Open to the public

Participants will receive hands-on instruction in rhythmic handclaps (palmas), arm movements (braceo), body posturing (marcaje), and footwork (taconeo), tailored to the participants experience level. Designed for adults over the age of 18 years old, the class is supportive and fun, and flamenco technique is woven into a short choreography. By the end of the class the participants will be able to “perform” a simple choreographed dance. Learn more or register at spac.org.

The Flamenco Certamen USA is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York State DanceForce, a NYSCA partner.