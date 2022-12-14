Samantha Bee Returns to NJPAC in April 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes the return of the Emmy Award -winning Comedian, Samantha Bee who will bring her trademark satirical comedy to the stage on Friday, April 7, at 8 PM.



Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as having one of the most unique and sharp comedic voices on television.



Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Bee began her career performing as a member of the all-female sketch comedy troupe The Atomic Fireballs.



In 2003, Bee joined Comedy Central's The Daily Show's "Best F#@king News Team." Bee departed The Daily Show in 2015 and currently holds the title for being the longest-serving regular Daily Show correspondent of all time (12 years).



Bee received global recognition from the success of her very own weekly late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which premiered in 2016 and ran for seven seasons on TBS. Full Frontal offered a unique satirical take on weekly news and explores other important stories in-depth that have been largely overlooked by more traditional media outlets. Full Frontal received rave reviews, and the show was picked up by TBS for a full season within weeks of its premiere. In a landscape of male late-night talk show hosts, critics have appreciated Bee's "fiery and fierce" delivery (The New York Times) and have embraced Full Frontal as a "daring, innovative addition to the late-night slate" (Entertainment Weekly).



Bee is the author of the essay collection I Know I Am, But What Are You? and has been featured in TIME 100: The Most Influential People. She is also the host of Full Release, a podcast featuring in-depth conversations with the best and rightest of people about how to navigate the ever-changing world and what to laugh about along the way.

Bee and her husband Jason Jones also co-created the half-hour comedy series, The Detour, which ran for four seasons on TBS. The Detour, which stars Jones, was inspired by their personal experiences on family getaways. The show follows Nate (Jones), Robin (Natalie Zea) and their two kids, Delilah and Jared, for what Nate believes will be the adventure of a lifetime on a road trip to Florida, which quickly turns into a disaster.



In 2018, Bee announced her new production company, Swimsuit Competition, co-founded with Full Frontal producer Kristen Everman. Swimsuit Competition aims to create inclusive, narrative and documentary television and will develop content for TBS.

Tickets to see Samantha Bee go on-sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

