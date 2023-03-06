SWINGIN' SINATRA Event Will Spotlight Legendary Arranger Nelson Riddle in Avon-By-The-Sea

A swingin' event, Sinatra & Dessert, featuring the marvelous music of Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle, will held on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey. All happening indoors alongside a delightful picturesque view of the marina.

The producer of the cool event, Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications and The Rat Pack Music Alliance, promises an array of upbeat entertainment, live music, delicious dessert snacks and fascinating chats by three notable Frank Sinatra authorities - Brian Mark, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan.

Insightful guest speakers, Chuck Granata and Dana Polan, will discuss the exceptional talent of world-renowned arranger, composer and bandleader, Nelson Riddle, his music and his impact on the career of Frank Sinatra.

Nelson Riddle arranged and recorded over 100+ albums, masterfully conducting The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, often referred to as the "World's Most Recorded Orchestra," accompanying the top iconic vocalists of the 20th century, including Frank Sinatra, Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Doris Day, Dean Martin, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt and many more.

But it is his remarkable collaboration with Frank Sinatra which was exceptionally noteworthy, as he was credited for reviving Sinatra's career with the Capitol recording of I've Got the World on a String. Quoting Frank Sinatra, "In the 1950's, Nelson Riddle and I wanted to record groups of songs that set a mood. We recorded wonderful, soulful, tender albums; as well as hot swinging ones."Albums such as Songs for Swingin' Lovers, Swing Easy, In The Wee Small Hours, Only The Lonely and more.

A medley of songs made popular by Frank Sinatra and arranged by Nelson Riddle will be performed by Jazz vocalist and sensational crooner, Zack Alexander. As the winner of the 2016 'Sinatra Idol' competition in Hoboken, Zack is dedicated to bringing the Great American Songbook to life for current and future generations.

Adding another perspective about Frank Sinatra will be Guest Speaker Brian Mark, sharing cherished memories about his father, broadcast legend Sid Mark (who sadly passed away on April 18, 2022) and his iconic radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark.

As Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark, Brian Mark spent over 30 years producing the ever popular program alongside his father, Sid Mark. They shared an extraordinary number of experiences with both radio personalities and entertainment luminaries such as Frank Sinatra, Jr., Nancy Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone and more.

"Working with my father has been the best years of my life and I look forward to continuing the tradition of Sid Mark & Frank Sinatra." said Mr. Mark.

Guest Speaker Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, as well as producer of Nancy Sinatra's program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Guest Speaker Dana Polan is a Professor in the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight: The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, Julia Child's The French Chef, among others.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ or if lot is filled, free parking also at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

Advance tickets are required to attend. Tickets are on sale now. A code number is required to enter the ticket site to purchase. For code number and ticket info, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com

Photo Courtesy of the Riddle Family