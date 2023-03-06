Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SWINGIN' SINATRA Event Will Spotlight Legendary Arranger Nelson Riddle in Avon-By-The-Sea

The event is on Sunday, May 7th, 2023.

Mar. 06, 2023  

SWINGIN' SINATRA Event Will Spotlight Legendary Arranger Nelson Riddle in Avon-By-The-Sea

A swingin' event, Sinatra & Dessert, featuring the marvelous music of Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle, will held on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey. All happening indoors alongside a delightful picturesque view of the marina.

The producer of the cool event, Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications and The Rat Pack Music Alliance, promises an array of upbeat entertainment, live music, delicious dessert snacks and fascinating chats by three notable Frank Sinatra authorities - Brian Mark, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan.

Insightful guest speakers, Chuck Granata and Dana Polan, will discuss the exceptional talent of world-renowned arranger, composer and bandleader, Nelson Riddle, his music and his impact on the career of Frank Sinatra.

Nelson Riddle arranged and recorded over 100+ albums, masterfully conducting The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, often referred to as the "World's Most Recorded Orchestra," accompanying the top iconic vocalists of the 20th century, including Frank Sinatra, Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Doris Day, Dean Martin, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt and many more.

But it is his remarkable collaboration with Frank Sinatra which was exceptionally noteworthy, as he was credited for reviving Sinatra's career with the Capitol recording of I've Got the World on a String. Quoting Frank Sinatra, "In the 1950's, Nelson Riddle and I wanted to record groups of songs that set a mood. We recorded wonderful, soulful, tender albums; as well as hot swinging ones."Albums such as Songs for Swingin' Lovers, Swing Easy, In The Wee Small Hours, Only The Lonely and more.

A medley of songs made popular by Frank Sinatra and arranged by Nelson Riddle will be performed by Jazz vocalist and sensational crooner, Zack Alexander. As the winner of the 2016 'Sinatra Idol' competition in Hoboken, Zack is dedicated to bringing the Great American Songbook to life for current and future generations.

Adding another perspective about Frank Sinatra will be Guest Speaker Brian Mark, sharing cherished memories about his father, broadcast legend Sid Mark (who sadly passed away on April 18, 2022) and his iconic radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark.

As Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark, Brian Mark spent over 30 years producing the ever popular program alongside his father, Sid Mark. They shared an extraordinary number of experiences with both radio personalities and entertainment luminaries such as Frank Sinatra, Jr., Nancy Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone and more.

"Working with my father has been the best years of my life and I look forward to continuing the tradition of Sid Mark & Frank Sinatra." said Mr. Mark.

Guest Speaker Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, as well as producer of Nancy Sinatra's program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Guest Speaker Dana Polan is a Professor in the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight: The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, Julia Child's The French Chef, among others.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ or if lot is filled, free parking also at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

Advance tickets are required to attend. Tickets are on sale now. A code number is required to enter the ticket site to purchase. For code number and ticket info, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com

Photo Courtesy of the Riddle Family



Hudson Theatre Works Presents Lilian Hellmans LITTLE FOXES Photo
Hudson Theatre Works Presents Lilian Hellman's LITTLE FOXES
Hudson Theatre Works is starting its 10th season of plays by women playwrights with “The Little Foxes,” by Lillian Hellman.
Photos: First Look at ActorsNETs Production of THE DOVER ROAD Photo
Photos: First Look at ActorsNET's Production of THE DOVER ROAD
Creative partners Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski and Charlotte Kirkby have become very skilled at unearthing the forgotten plays of yesteryear and breathing new life into them.  Their current endeavor is the rare revival of a 1922 comedy - The Dover Road by A. A. Milne, running March 10 through March 26. Check out the photos here!
Players Guild of Leonia to Present THE TOXIC AVENGER in April Photo
Players Guild of Leonia to Present THE TOXIC AVENGER in April
Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present the Lloyd Kaufman's cult film classic, THE TOXIC AVENGER, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). The show will be presented over three weekends, starting this Friday, April 14th, and closing on Sunday April 30th. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00pm on Sundays.
Algonquin Announces KINKY BOOTS Cast And Creative Team Photo
Algonquin Announces KINKY BOOTS Cast And Creative Team
Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for its spring musical, Kinky Boots. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from March 24-April 2.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at ActorsNET's Production of THE DOVER ROADPhotos: First Look at ActorsNET's Production of THE DOVER ROAD
March 5, 2023

Creative partners Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski and Charlotte Kirkby have become very skilled at unearthing the forgotten plays of yesteryear and breathing new life into them.  Their current endeavor is the rare revival of a 1922 comedy - The Dover Road by A. A. Milne, running March 10 through March 26. Check out the photos here!
Players Guild of Leonia to Present THE TOXIC AVENGER in AprilPlayers Guild of Leonia to Present THE TOXIC AVENGER in April
March 4, 2023

Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present the Lloyd Kaufman's cult film classic, THE TOXIC AVENGER, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). The show will be presented over three weekends, starting this Friday, April 14th, and closing on Sunday April 30th. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00pm on Sundays.
Algonquin Announces KINKY BOOTS Cast And Creative TeamAlgonquin Announces KINKY BOOTS Cast And Creative Team
March 4, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for its spring musical, Kinky Boots. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from March 24-April 2.
Broadway Stars Come To THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES In Pompton LakesBroadway Stars Come To THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES In Pompton Lakes
March 3, 2023

They say “All The World Is A Stage.” Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with “The Broadway Lecture Series” while watching an episode of “Inside The Actor's Studio.” 
Miu Haiti Releases 'Is This Love' Music VideoMiu Haiti Releases 'Is This Love' Music Video
March 3, 2023

As winter comes to a close, the new beginnings of spring are upon us; thus, making it the perfect time for Miu Haiti to make her 2023 debut with 'Is This Love.' Miu Haiti kicks off the month of March with a new single, 'Is This Love,' accompanied by a music video.
share