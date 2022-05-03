STRAIGHT NO CHASER: THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Comes to NJPAC, November 2022

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will celebrate their 25th Anniversary at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser - which began, according to group member Steve Morgan as a "way to meet girls" - eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

"When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we'd have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world," said group member Walter Chase. "What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true."

Tickets to see Straight No Chaser will go on-sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

In commemoration of "The 25th Anniversary Celebration," Straight No Chaser will release an exclusive NFT to mark the occasion. All details will be revealed in the coming days on Straight No Chaser's site and social platforms (all links are below).

Additionally, PBS stations nationwide will air "Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration," starting this June. The concert, filmed at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis in 2019 where the group has sold out 27 shows, features the nine group members performing classics like "Proud Mary," "Lean on Me" and "Twistin,'" as well as pop mash-ups, like "Uptown Funk/Thriller."

Earlier this year, Straight No Chaser, known for their soundtrack to the holidays, released a book of cocktail and food recipes, sharing their family traditions with their fans. Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine, a recipe book with personal family memories shared with the broader Chaser family and published by Red Lightning Books (a sister company of IU Press), is available on Amazon Red Lightning , and on Straight No Chaser's site