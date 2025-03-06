STOMP, CLUE And More Come To Mayo Performing Arts Center In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Violin, Chris Botti and Temple Grandin are on the slate of upcoming performers and speakers at Mayo Performing Arts Center. Get full details here:

Ticketed MPAC events

(prices include ticket service fees):

The West Point Concert Band

Tuesday, April 1 at 7 pm

The West Point Concert Band entertains and inspires audiences nationwide through innovative programming and world-class performances in concert and ceremonial settings. Its storied history has included performances for U.S. Presidents, heads of state and foreign dignitaries, and at locations such as Yankee Stadium, MetLife Stadium and the Statue of Liberty.

Free - SOLD OUT

Experience Hendrix

Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30 pm

The Experience Hendrix Tour evokes the era when artists treated each performance as a unique interaction with their audience. Jimi Hendrix called this his “Electric Church.” The Experience Hendrix Tour fully embraces this approach, presenting multiple opportunities for performers and audiences to witness unique collaborations among the participating artists, and will highlight these artists performing their favorite Hendrix signature songs including “Little Wing,” “Fire,” “Purple Haze,” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).”

$99-$174

Stomp

Saturday, April 5 at 3 pm & 8 pm; Sunday, April 6 at 2 pm

Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. Stomp uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. See what the noise is all about.

$57-$109

Black Violin: Full Circle Tour

Tuesday, April 8 at 7 pm

Step into Black Violin's Full Circle Tour, where GRAMMY-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus redefine the possibilities of music by merging classical depth with hip-hop's pulse.

$47-$79

Dr. Temple Grandin: The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism and Asperger's

Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 pm

Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., is one of the most accomplished and well-known adults with autism in the world. Dr. Grandin gets down to the real issues of autism, the ones parents, teachers and individuals on the spectrum face every day. Temple offers helpful do's and don'ts, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips, all based on her “insider” perspective and a great deal of research.

$25-$57

Saturday, April 12 at 8 pm

GRAMMY-winning trumpeter Chris Botti has been one of the most popular instrumentalists in the world for nearly three decades. He's topped the jazz charts with numerous albums, earned multiple Gold and Platinum records, and collaborated with some of the biggest superstars on the planet on the most prestigious stages worldwide.

$57-$119

Tony DeSare Presents Sinatra & Beyond

Sunday, April 13 at 7 pm

Described as “two parts Frank Sinatra and one part Billy Joel,” singer-pianist Tony DeSare takes on the legend of Ol' Blue Eyes himself. DeSare delivers a fresh take on old-school class in critically-acclaimed tribute to the great Frank Sinatra that includes songs like “Come Fly with Me,” “I've Got the World On a String,” “The Summer Wind,” “New York, New York” and so many more.

$47-$89

Psychology of Dogs

Thursday, April 17 at 7:30 pm

Get insight into how dogs think, how to interpret their behavior and how to enjoy the best of these joyful members of our families. Whether you are a seasoned dog owner or curious newcomer, dog behavior expert Alexander Lopez, founder of California's DogFather Dog Institute, will equip you with the tools to foster a deeper connection with your four-legged companion. Featuring a Q&A, audience interaction and trained dogs on stage!

$35-$67

Anthony Rodia: Laugh Till It Hurts Tour

Friday, April 18 at 8 pm

Anthony Rodia's comedy is refreshingly genuine and quick witted! A first-generation Italian American from Westchester, Rodia's comedy pulls from his razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a rant.

$47-$79 LIMITED TICKETS

The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty

Saturday, April 19 at 8 pm

The Breakers encompass the true unmistakable sound of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers on such favorites as “Refugee,” “American Girl,” “Free Fallin'” and many more.

$47-$67

Old Crow Medicine Show

Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 pm

Old Crow Medicine Show has established itself as America's most beloved Old-Time String Band and one of Nashville's most revered musical torchbearers over the past 25 years. Their signature song, “Wagon Wheel,” is one of the most widely sung folk songs in history and was recently certified by RIAA as one of the top five country singles of all time. Their influence has been felt across the Americana music genre from the Lumineers to Mumford & Sons.

$47-$89

Michael W. Smith: Beyond the Far Horizon Tour

Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 pm

Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter, Michael W. Smith, is excited to come to MPAC with his Beyond the Far Horizon Tour. Michael is bringing a whole new dimension to this tour with a reimagined live show, featuring brand new music that ventures into new creative ground, while still resonating with long-time fans through beloved hits and uplifting worship moments.

$57-$135

Clue

Friday, April 25 at 8 pm

Saturday, April 26 at 2 pm and 8 pm

Sunday, April 27 at 2 pm

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Based on the fan-favorite movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

$79-$119

The Drew Forum presents: Andy Borowitz

Moderated by Paula Zahn

Monday, April 28 at 7:30 pm

Andy Borowitz is an award-winning comedian and New York Times bestselling author. He is the creator of The Borowitz Report, a news satire site with millions of readers around the world. He has contributed humor to The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker, for which he has written over a thousand pieces. He is the first-ever winner of the National Press Club's humor award.

$47-$89 LIMITED TICKETS

