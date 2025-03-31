STEEL MAGNOLIAS is Coming to The Blue Moon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steel Magnolias is one of the most popular plays for community theatres and is beloved by generations. The Blue Moon Theatre is the latest theatre to bring this classic story to life on stage.

Steel Magnolias is set in the lively Truvy's Beauty Parlor in 1980's Louisiana, and follows a group of six women as they experience love, life, and loss. These women include Truvy Jones, the bold and brazen town gossip who owns her own neighborhood hair salon, Annelle Dupuy DeSoto, the shy new beautician at Truvy's with a traumatic past trying to rebuild her life, Clairee Belcher, the sarcastic and wealthy widow of the former town mayor, Shelby Eatenton Latcherie, a young diabetic woman who is rebellious and doesn't let her health make her choices for her, M'Lynn Eatenton, Shelby's over protective mother who is worried about her daughter's choices in life, and Ouiser Boudreaux, a loveably miserable woman who is the town curmudgeon but has a heart of gold deep down. These close knit group of friends are forced to confront grief, heartache, and mortality by doing what they do best: gossiping and sharing in the salon chair.

Steel Magnolias opens April 4, 2025 and runs two weekends with evening performances Friday and Saturday at 8pm and matinee performances on Sunday at 2pm. The run concludes with the matinee performance on April 13, 2025.

