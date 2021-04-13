Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
SOPAC to Hold Virtual Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser

Join the SOPAC Scavenger Hunt on a quest to beat the clock! Complete missions, earn points, and take the lead to victory.

Apr. 13, 2021 Â 
SOPAC will hold its new Spring fundraiser, a Scavenger Hunt, during the weekend of May 1st - 2nd. Players ages 5-105 are welcome from near and far to enjoy a weekend of fun activities that will be 'Covid-friendly,' while also raising funds needed to support SOPAC fight the devastating impacts of the pandemic.

Join the SOPAC Scavenger Hunt on a quest to beat the clock! Complete missions, earn points, and take the lead to victory. Missions range from text, photo, or location-based instructions for you to complete at your own pace during the weekend of May 1-2. You don't need to live in South Orange or Maplewood to play. While some missions will involve SOMA community locales, most can be completed right from your own home and neighborhood! Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 finishers.

This fundraising event is generously sponsored by Gold Sponsors, Investors Bank and PSEG, and Community Friends Adamson Ramsey Homes, Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group, and Garden Savings Federal Credit Union. SOPAC is extremely grateful for their support.

Sponsorship opportunities abound from $500-$2,500 with varying levels of benefits ranging from free tickets to participate in the Scavenger Hunt, business exposure on the SOPAC website, social media, and event marketing assets, missions highlighting sponsor business, and more. For more information, click on the following link, Become a Sponsor, or contact Shana Baer at shana@sopacnow.org.

Ticket options are: $10 for children 5-15, $35 for adults, and $75 for a family, including 2 adults and 2 children. Visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/scavenger-hunt/ for more information and to purchase tickets.


