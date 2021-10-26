SOPAC Will Present Nefesh Mountain in a Hanukkah Concert in December

Montclair-based Nefesh Mountain has been hailed as a boundary pushing Bluegrass Americana band. They're among the first to give voice and openly represent Jewish-American culture, traditions, values and spirituality in the world of American Roots music.

Fronted by married couple Doni Zasloff (formerly of Mama Doni) and Eric Lindberg, Nefesh Mountain will perform a Hanukkah holiday concert on December 2 at 7:30PM at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel (432 Scotland Road, South Orange). This concert is presented by the South Orange Performing Arts Center, the original venue for this show. This performance has been relocated to the temple because SOPAC's mainstage theatre is under renovation due to damages from Hurricane Ida. Tickets range from $23-$33, not including fees.

"For us, Hanukkah is about The Miracles in our lives that surround us every day," says Lindberg and Zasloff. "These songs remind us of that magic and the joy that we feel during the holidays-dancing, singing, eating and being close to our friends and loved ones."

Presenting this concert in the beautiful Temple Sharey Tefilo creates the perfect atmosphere for celebrating Jewish culture through song.

Zasloff and Lindberg's latest music is deeply influenced by a 2018 trip to Eastern Europe. "We tracked down the towns where our families are from, and it was devastating to see the destruction of the Holocaust firsthand, and to know that we're not so far removed from that time," says Lindberg.

Zasloff and Lindberg live in Montclair with their three children. This summer, they welcomed a daughter, Willow. Zasloff studied at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and Lindberg attended Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts. The other members of this five-piece band are Alan Grubner on fiddle, David Goldenberg on mandolin and Sam Weber on bass.