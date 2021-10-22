SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Paper Mill Playhouse Dazzles

Paper Mill Playhouse kicks off their 2021-2022 Season with a dazzling production of Songs for a New World. Sit back and enjoy the music. You will be entertained, inspired, and delighted. The show will be presented on the Millburn stage through Sunday, November 7, 2021 with matinee and evening performances available. With a stellar cast, the show is wonderfully directed by the theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Mark. S. Hoebee and choreographed by Kenny Ingram. The music supervision is by Georgia Stitt and the music direction is by Sinai Tabak who also conducts.

In Songs for a New World, the three-time Tony Award winning composer and lyricist, Jason Robert Brown brings audiences a stirring collection of musical pieces that tell stories of history, relationships, and social issues. Nineteen songs in total display a fine variety of musical styles.

The cast shines bright. Musical theatre veterans, Roman Banks, Carolee Carmello, Andrew Kober, and Mia Pinero convey the songs with style and verve. The show opens with "The New World" performed by the entire company. This song sets the stage for the exciting musical numbers ahead. Some of the unforgettable tunes include "I'm Not Afraid of Anything" by Mia; "She Cries" by Andrew; "The World Was Dancing" by Andrew, Mia, and Company; Surabaya-Santa by Carolee; "King of the World" by Roman; "Flying Home" by Roman and Company" and the final stunning number, "Hear My Song" by the full Company.

The Creative Team has brought Songs for a New World to life with scenic design by Kelly James Tighe; costume design by Jen Caprio; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Matt Kraus; and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Frank Lombardi is the Production Stage Manager.

We congratulate Managing Director, Mike Stotts and Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and their team on the successful opening of their 2021-2022 Season.

Tickets for Songs for a New World start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org.

Paper Mill Playhouse is committed to a safe reopening and requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audiences over 12, as well as the wearing of face coverings for all staff and audiences in the theater and lobbies. For the complete and latest protocols please visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade