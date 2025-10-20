Rutgers Sinfonia Will Perform in Concert, Featuring MICROVIDS For Piano, Orchestra, and Poetry Recitation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, November 2 at 5 PM, Rutgers Sinfonia, conducted by Maestra Ching-Chung Lai, will present a special concert featuring the premiere of the chamber version of Stefania de Kenessey's MICROVIDS: 19 Miniatures for Piano and Orchestra. The performance will showcase the artistic piano performance of Donna Weng Friedman with poetry recited by Diana Solomon-Glover.

Maestra Ching-Chung Lai is a distinguished conductor known for her wide-ranging experience with professional orchestras and academic leadership. She currently serves as Director of Orchestral Activities and Engagement and Associate Professor of Orchestral Conducting at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts. Lai has worked with renowned ensembles worldwide and is recognized for her insightful musical intelligence and expressive baton technique.

Rutgers Sinfonia, founded in 1995 as Rutgers Philharmonia, draws its members from Mason Gross undergraduate students as well as talented players from the broader Rutgers University community. The ensemble performs once each semester, concentrating on the central works of the orchestral repertoire. Sinfonia also performs with winners of the concerto competition and offers a residency program for undergraduate composition majors. Its mission is to provide a centric and inclusive environment for student musicians to express themselves through orchestral playing. Many members pursue professional careers outside of music but remain enthusiastic about continuing to play their instruments, making Sinfonia the perfect ensemble to deliver the expressive messages embedded in MICROVIDS.

Maestra Lai reflects, "De Kenessey created this chamber version specifically for Rutgers Sinfonia. Some musical perspectives were crafted with our ensemble in mind. Collaborating with a high-caliber performer like Donna Weng Friedman promises to be an eye-opening experience for the orchestra members."

The full concert program includes:

Out of Silence by Scott Ordway (Rutgers Sinfonia commission, premiere)

MICROVIDS (premiere of the chamber version)

Symphony No. 2 by Tchaikovsky

This concert promises an inspiring blend of contemporary premieres and classical masterpieces under the spirited direction of Maestra Lai.