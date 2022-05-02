Russell Peters Returns To NJPAC With An All New Show

Russell Peters returns to the global stage with an all-new world tour making a stop in Newark, New Jersey, at NJPAC on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7 PM. Russell Peters, awarded with a Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Award and the first comedian to have a comedy special on Netflix, returns to the stage with a hilarious take on cancel culture, aging, and the current state of the world - a show not to be missed.

Russell Peters was recently named one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Comics of All Time. At nineteen, he started doing stand-up at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV "Comedy Now!" unique and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto's Air Canada Centre in 2007. Peters set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London's O2 Arena -where he broke the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show. H

The Green Card Tour in 2010. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. Peters' most recent tour, The Deported World Tour, was seen by over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up unique Russell Peters Deported on Amazon Prime in January 2020. Peters has been awarded a Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Awards for hosting, producing, and acting talents. His last TV series,

The Indian Detectiveset, a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media /CTV in 2017, was released globally on Netflix. Peters just launched his Podcast, 'Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters ' on iHeartMedia / Cloud 10 and is currently developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada in the 1980s and executive producing the TV series 'Late Bloomer'with YouTube sensation Jus Reign . Peters will also be seen later this year in the feature film Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount Pictures. Peters resides in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. When not on tour, he spends every day with his nine-year-old daughter, Crystianna, and newborn son, Russell Santiago. He has a blue belt with three stripes Jitsu and is an ardent DJ and hip-hop junkie who tries to get on the turntables for at least a few minutes every day.