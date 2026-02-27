Erinys Quartet to Perform Classical Masterpieces at Trinity Church

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) presents the Erinys Quartet on its Chamber Series at Trinity on Thursday, March 19 at 7pm. Earlier this season, the ensemble won the 13th Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition in Norway.

Erinys's upcoming program at Trinity Church features Anton Webern's Fünf Sätze für Streichquartett, a quartet in five movements, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, K. 421, and Claude Debussy's String Quartet in G Minor, Op. 10. Quartet members are Elizabeth Stewart, violin, Joosep Reimaa, violin, Marija Räisänen, viola, and Stergios Theodoridis, cello.

Named for the Erinyes (a.k.a. the Furies) from the Greek tragedy Oresteia by Aeschylus, this accomplished ensemble was founded in 2018 at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki. The quartet recently concluded their time as String Quartet-in-Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music. In the 2025-26 season the Erinys Quartet will present concerts throughout the United States and Europe, including debuts at the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society and the Lucerne Festival in Switzerland. They will also be giving concerts around the United States as part of Curtis on Tour performing with pianist Michelle Cann, violist Roberto Díaz, and cellist Peter Wiley.

Trinity Church is located at 33 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ. General admission tickets for these performances are $45 per person (50% discount for children 5-17). For tickets and information, visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.