Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! Comes to Kelsey Theatre in March

Rodgers and Hammerstein's all-American classic musical "Oklahoma!" sweeps across the plains and onto the Kelsey Theatre stage when the Bear Tavern Project brings the show to life for eight evening and four afternoon performances, March 7-16, on Mercer County Community College West Windsor Campus.

"Oklahoma!" is the story of a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys living in Indian Territory at the turn of the 20th century, with Curly, the confident cowboy, and Laurey, the head-strong farm girl, playing out their love story. Throw in a fierce rival vying for Laurey's attention, a flirtatious fiancée, a reluctant suitor, and one of the most memorable musical scores of all time, "Oklahoma!" is a performance not to be forgotten.

"Oklahoma!" is the first musical written by Rodgers and Hammerstein, with the original Broadway production opening in 1943 and running for more than 2,200 performances, with an Oscar-winning film adaptation in 1955. Featuring such unforgettable songs as "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "People Will Say We're in Love," "I Cain't Say No!" and the exhilarating title song, Rodgers and Hammerstein won a special Pulitzer Prize for "Oklahoma!" in 1944.

Joseph Bryant of Toms River, N.J., as Curly and Sarah Blasenheim of Manalapan, N.J., as Laurey lead an ensemble that includes Suzanne Ardite of New Hope, Pa., as Aunt Eller; Chris Boerner of East Windsor, N.J., as Ike Skidmore; Travis Weaver of Hamilton, N.J., as Fred/Mike; Emmanuel Ebba of East Windsor as Slim/Joe; Justin Casler as Sam; Kevin Palardy of Doylestown, Pa., as Will Parker; Jessa Casner of Doylestown as Ado Annie Carnes; Ryan Harmer of Robbinsville, N.J., as Jud Fry; Pat Rounds of Hamilton as Ali Hakim; Olivia DePasquale of Somerville, N.J., as Gertie Cummings; Alyssa Mills of Yardley, Pa., as Dream Laurey and Ellen/Kate; Rachel Ash of Somerville as Aggie; Jillian Alexander of West Windsor, N.J., as Armina; Laney Kenwood of East Windsor as Sylvie; Alexis Plexico of Levittown, Pa., as Vivian; Steve Wolfe of Newtown, Pa., as Andrew Carnes; and Joseph Perignat of Buckingham, Pa., as Cord Elam. Members of the ensemble are Giuseppe D'Argenio and Nicandro D'Argenio of Mullica Hill, N.J.; Amanda Cantada and Jeanettte Hughes of Yardley; Megan Gramlich of Lawrenceville; and Juliana Penney of Pennington, N.J.

"Oklahoma!" is directed by Susan Galli of Pennington and produced by Meg Waldowski of Yardley. Choreographer is Marissa Miller of New Hope; Jana Graham of Hamilton is stage manager. Set design is by Shawn Simmons of Hamilton, with lighting design by Joe Schiwall of Warrington, Pa. Props are by Karen Abrams of Newtown. Joe Nappi of Doylestown is music director.

Dates and showtimes for "Oklahoma!" are Friday, March 7 and March 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 and March 15 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9 and March 16 at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

