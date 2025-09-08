Review: WALDEN at Premiere Stages-Fascinating and Topical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“May we give back to the earth every chance we can.” by Bryan in Walden

Premiere Stages, the professional Equity theatre at Kean University, is now presenting the New Jersey Premiere of Walden, a captivating play deftly written by Amy Berryman. It will be performed from September 4th to September 21st in Kean University’s Bauer Boucher Theatre Center. Expertly directed by Charlotte Cohn, Walden features three superb actors: Allison Altman, Erin Germaine Mahoney, and Anthony Vaughn Merchant. We highly recommend that you see the show in the coming weeks. It is a timely, thought-provoking and entertaining production. Walden was a finalist in the 2019 Premiere Play Festival and has since been produced in London’s West End and Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater.



The story is set in the near future. It takes place at the remote cabin home of Stella and her fiancé, Bryan, where the couple has made a commitment to live sustainably as Earth Advocates. Stella’s twin sister, Cassie arrives for a visit after returning from a successful NASA moon mission. The women had been raised by their astronaut father, who demanded excellence and perfection. Stella and Cassie, both brilliant women, became successful scientists. Cassie became an astronaut; while Stella abandoned her career. The women’s aspirations for the future and the contrast between their lifestyle choices take center stage in this riveting play. And as Cassie is slated to participate in a Mars mission, the story smartly addresses the future of inhabiting other planets while the Earth’s environment suffers.

The accomplished cast members master their roles with Allison Altman as Stella; Erin Germaine Mahoney as Cassie; and Anthony Vaughn Merchant as Bryan. Marcus McPherson and Ellie Saucier serve as understudies.

There’s just the right amount of humor in play thanks to Bryan’s easy-going manner and his efforts to diffuse the tension between Cassie and Stella. Amy Berryman’s well-crafted dialogue is perfectly placed to move the narrative forward. Some of our favorite moments include Cassie’s arrival at Stella and Bryan’s country home; Stella speaking about vine cultivation for wine; Bryan and Cassie having a beer and chatting on the porch; the twins reciting lines from Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden”; Bryan prepping to cook the animal meat from his traps; Cassie imploring Stella to return to work at NASA on the Walden project; and the moving discussion between the sisters about their immediate and long-term futures.

We applaud Premiere Stage’s Artistic Director, John Wooten and his team on their successful 20th Anniversary season and for continuing to bring topical productions to the metro area. Gather your group! Walden is a conversation-starting play that will surely have a long life in the theatre.

Walden has a run time of 95 minutes with no intermission. For tickets and more information, please visit Premiere Stages - The Professional Theatre Company at Kean - Premiere Stages. The Bauer Boucher Theatre Center is located on the main campus of Kean University in the Vaughn Eames Hall,1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.

Photo Credit: Mike Peters

Reader Reviews

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...