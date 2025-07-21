Review: THE MALLARD at Premiere Stages-A Socially Relevant Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Some things are more important than money, especially now.” By Freya in The Mallard

Premiere Stages, the professional theatre on the campus of Kean University in Union, opens their 20th Anniversary Season with the premiere of The Mallard, winner of the 2024 Premiere Play Festival. Keenly written by Vincent Delaney, the play enjoys excellent direction by the theatre’s Producing Artistic Director, John J. Wooten. It will be performed through August 3rd. We attended opening night when John addressed the audience, proudly stating that Premiere Stages has developed over 100 plays in the past 20 years and commenting, “It’s great to share our anniversary with you.”

The Mallard takes place in modern times in a small town where schoolteachers, Gillian and Freya, have recently been dismissed from their jobs due to the attitudes of the school board. In an attempt to address their financial troubles, Gillian decides to stage a garage sale with household items, clothing, and more. Among the many goods is a mallard decoy that was given to Freya by her father at the end of his days. Enter Davis and Reagan, New Yorkers and garage sale experts in search of the rare duck decoy. They are hoping to attain it before another collector, Morley does. But Freya refuses to part with the decoy, setting off a chain of events that are both comical and revealing. Davis and Reagan have marital issues. The community’s prejudice about Gillian and Freya’s same-sex marriage has caused the women great heartache. While the story has plenty of humorous moments, it smartly addresses the need for acceptance in our diverse society.

The company is perfectly cast in their respective roles. The accomplished actors include Eddie Gouveia Blackman as Morey; Susan Ferrara as Freya; Jennifer Leigh Houston as Gillian; and Woodrow Proctor as Davis. The characters have contrasting personalities that allow for captivating dialogues. The understudies for the show are Kean Conservatory alumni, Kara Groom and Ken Macalos.

Some of the many outstanding scenes include Gillian’s hopes for the potential of the yard sale and her free table; Davis arriving at the yard sale and discovering the decoy; Freya refusing to sell the wooden duck; Davis and Reagan arguing about their current financial woes; Davis imagining the lecture he will give about the acquisition of the rare mallard; Freya destroying Reagan’s credit card; Freya addressing the school board; Gillian and Freya lovingly discussing their students and teaching careers; and Reagan trying to steal the decoy.



The professional design team has done a top job of setting the scene for the show. You’ll be transported to the yard sale at Freya and Gillian’s home. The team includes set design by Bethanie Wampol-Watson; costume design by Karen Lee Hart; lighting design by Zack Gage; and sound design by Tyler Sautner. The Props Master and Scenic Artis is Michael Brinskele. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper, CSA. Dale Smallwood is the Production Stage Manager and Roe Manzo is the Assistant Stage Manager.

A standing ovation to Premiere Stages for kicking off their season with a marvelous show that will appear to a broad audience. The Mallard is more than a comedy. It is a meaningful play that should be seen and embraced. As playwright Vincent Delaney states, “Teachers are attacked, vilified and denigrated, and I wanted to do something to show them in their true light. That is, as heroes.” Delaney has greatly succeeded!

Premiere Stages is located on the main campus of Kean University in Union. The Mallard is being performed in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center with matinee and evening performances. For tickets, available discounts, and more information, please visit the theatre’s website HERE and call 908.737.4092.

Photo Credit: Mike Peters

