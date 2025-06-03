Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Paper Mill Playhouse Shines Bright and Delights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“What if home is a place you have to discover for yourself?” by Ariel in The Little Mermaid

Be enchanted! Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Paper Mill Playhouse (PMP) tantalizes the imagination with a star-studded cast, elaborate production quality, and fantastic story. We attended opening night when the full house audience was enraptured. The show will certainly appeal to theatergoers of all ages who enjoy thrilling musical theatre and it is family friendly. See it on the Millburn stage through June 29th with matinee and evening performances available.

"The Little Mermaid" was written by Hans Christian Andersen and was first published in 1837 by Copenhagen’s C.A. Reitzel in the book Fairy Tales Told for Children, First Collection with nine of his beloved tales. Now, well over 150 years later, the story has taken on new and exciting dimensions thanks to the popular Disney film by the same name. The musical theatre version of The Little Mermaid was originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions and made its Broadway debut in 2008. The show features unforgettable music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright. PMP’s outstanding production is expertly directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, with musical direction by Nate Patten; and flying sequence choreography by Paul Rubin.

The Little Mermaid transports you to a world beneath the sea where the young and talented mermaid, Ariel becomes captivated with life on land despite the objections of her father, King Triton. When she saves Prince Eric from drowning, she becomes determined to be with him. Ariel makes a pact with the evil sea witch, Ursula to sacrifice her beautiful singing voice in exchange for becoming human for only three days. But will it be enough time to develop a lasting romance between Ariel and Prince Eric and will King Triton ever approve of his daughter being a part of the human world?

The cast of The Little Mermaid couldn’t be better and includes top Broadway veterans. The company portrays the adventure, humor, romance, and magical elements of the story wonderfully. The gifted troupe is led by Hillary Fisher who captures the role of Ariel. She is joined by Haven Burton as Ursula; Nick Cortazzo as Jetsam; Mark Doyle as Prince Eric; Sean Patrick Doyle as Flotsam; Jared Goldsmith as Scuttle; Christopher Gurr as Grimsby; Aubrey Matalon as Flounder; Kyle Taylor Parker as Sebastian; and Graham Rowat as King Triton.

The multi-talented ensemble that rounds out the story features David Baida, Caleb Bermejo, Kelsey Myron Cauthen, Tzintli Cerda, Jonathan Duvelson, Caroline Kane, Alexandra Matteo, Michael Milkanin, Mia Nelson, Justin O’Brien, Charlie Ray, Lily Rose, Taylor Rosenberger, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, Richard Westfahl, and Peli Naomi Woods.

The scenes and musical numbers include fan favorites such as the Academy Award Winning, “Under the Sea” by Sebastian and the Sea Creatures; along with “Part of Your World” by Ariel; “Poor Unfortunate Souls” by Ursula and “Kiss the Girl” by Sebastian, Scuttle and the Animals. There are also so lesser-known gems like “If Only” by King Triton; “Her Voice” by Prince Eric; and “Positivity” by Scuttle and Gulls.” Comedy reigns when songs such as “Les Poissons” by Chef Louis and “The Contest” by Grimsby and Princesses are performed.

The Creative Team has done a fabulous job of bringing The Little Mermaid to the stage. Every scene shines bright on the PMP stage with stunning effects. The team features original scenic design by Kenneth Foy with scenic coordination and additional design by Kelly James Tighe; original costume design by Amy Clark and Mark Koss with costume coordination and additional design by Leon Dobkowski; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Matt Kraus; and hair & wig design by Leah J. Loukas. Casting is by The TRC Company. The production stage manager is Melissa Chacón. Scenery, props, and sea costumes were created by a partnership with Broadway Dallas, Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, Starlight Theatre, and Theatre Under The Stars.

We congratulate PMP’s Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Michael Stotts on a truly excellent 2024-2025 season and for wrapping it up with an outstanding production of The Little Mermaid. It is a gift in June for metro area audiences.

Tickets for The Little Mermaid can be purchased by visiting HERE or by calling the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 973.376.4343. The Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041-1604.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Reader Reviews

