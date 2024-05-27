Review: QUEEN OF THE NIGHT at Luna Stage in West Orange-Poignant and Appealing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“I’m looking for the missing piece.” by Stephen in Queen of the Night

Luna Stage Theatre Company is now presenting Queen of the Night, a play finely written by travis tate and splendidly directed by Lucas Pinner. This two hander stars Adrian Baidoo and Roy Jackson in a compelling father and son story. It will be on the West Orange stage through June 9. The play is billed as “a story of queerness, Blackness, masculinity and the challenges of camping with family.” It will definitely appeal to a broad audience. See it while you can!

Stephen enjoys the great outdoors and wants to share a camping experience with his adult son, Ty, who is less than enthusiastic about the trip. It is the night before Stephen’s ex-wife remarries, and they will soon be meeting up to attend the wedding with Ty’s older brother Marshall, a successful lawyer. There are plenty of past and present issues that the two campers confront. Stephen has lost his job, still pines for his ex-wife, and is seeing a therapist to address his issues. Ty, an aspiring artist, longs for acceptance and romance in his life. He believes his father has always favored Marshall and also resents Stephen’s harsh parenting style. As Stephen and Ty deal with the trip’s failed fishing attempt, a menacing bear, and a shared bottle of vodka, they begin to communicate in ways they never did before. The story is an intimate view of a father and son improving their relationship when they open up and relate as their authentic selves.

Adrian Baidoo as Ty and Roy Jackson as Stephen capture the spirit of their roles in Queen of the Night. The actors are outstanding as they deliver travis tate’s well-crafted dialogue with its humorous touches. You’ll feel a part of their trip as the campers set up their site, light the fire, birdwatch, grill food, gaze at the stars, and listen to sounds of the night.

We commend the Creative Team for developing the ideal setting for the show. They include scenic design by Ellie Carhart and Lucas Pinner; lighting design by David Heguy; costume design by Deborah Caney; sound design and original composition by David Seamon. The Production Stage Manager is Kristine Schlachter; Assistant Stage Manager is Ian Sanchez and the Stage Manager for 5/30 to 6/9 is Sofia Feggulis.

Luna Stage Theatre Company is well known for bringing its communities together for artistic events that spark conversations and create understanding and change. We applaud Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith and her team for their production of Queen of the Night and recommend it to our readers. We also look forward to the announcement of their upcoming season.

Luna Stage is located at 555 Valley Road, West Orange, NJ 07052. Queen of the Night runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. It is being performed on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $10-$40. Visit www.lunastage.org/queen and call 973.395.5551.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Gamba

