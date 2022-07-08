Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ's Outdoor Stage is Performance Perfection

"If we can do this, Cupid is no longer an archer!" by Don Pedro in Much Ado About Nothing

The summer theatre season has officially arrived with The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's Outdoor Stage production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Performed at the grass and stone amphitheater located at Saint Elizabeth University, the show is completely entertaining and delightful for people of all ages. Superbly directed by Eleanor Holdridge, it features clever staging and a marvelous cast. Gather your group, indulge in a pre-show picnic on the beautiful grounds of the University, and enjoy theatre under the stars. The show will be on stage through July 31st with late afternoon and evening performances.

In the Bard's comedic and captivating play, Don Pedro's victorious army comes to Leonato's country home in Messina where romance, scandal and treachery is afoot. Count Claudio falls deeply in love with Leonato's daughter, Hero, and the pair is to be married. But Don Jon, the brother of Don Pedro plans to halt the wedding by convincing Claudio that Hero has been unfaithful. At the same time, a tumultuous romance develops between Claudio's friend, Benedick and Hero's cousin, Beatrice who frequently engage in derisive, yet playful banter with each other. With a host of colorful characters in the story, romances assume some unexpected twists and turns.

Leading the cast are Broadway veterans, Benjamin Eakeley as Benedick and Jesmille Darbouze as Beatrice. Other leading roles are played by company members including Michael Stewart Allen as Dogberry; Raphael Nash Thompson as Leonato; Richard Bourg as Antonio and Verges; James Michael Reilly as Don Pedro; and Fiona Robberson as Hero.

Rounding out the talented cast are Jeffrey Marc Alkins as Don John; Jabari Carter as Borachio; Dino Curia as Friar Francis; Christian Frost as Claudio; Ellie Cossage as Margaret; and Carolyne Leys as Ursula.

The Acting Fellows in the production include Ben Blais, Terra Chaney, Claire Dempsey, Samuel Weston Evans, Hannah Freund, David Long III, Aidan Morgan, Margaret Riley, Henry Silberstein, and Christopher Zou.

The cast captures the comedy, drama and quick pace of Much Ado About Nothing. Some of the unforgettable scenes include Claudio's initial infatuation with Hero; the masquerade gathering; Leonato's joy at his daughter's impending wedding; Benedick hiding as he overhears a conversation between Don Pedro, Leonato, and Claudio about Beatrice; Dogberry leading his bumbling watchmen; Friar Francis making a crafty plan for Hero; and Beatrice challenging Benedick to defend Hero's honor.

The creative team has done an excellent job of bringing Much Ado About Nothing to life on the Outdoor Stage with ingenious and festive touches. They include Charlie Calvert, Scenic Designer; Hunter Kaczarowski, Costume Designer; Scott Killlian, Sound Design and Composer; Danielle Liccardo, Dance Consultant; Christopher Peifer, Co-Sound Designer; Matthew Weisgable, Lighting Designer; Jackie Mariani, Rehearsal Production Stage Manager; and Abbey Howard, Performance Stage Manager.

Prepare to be charmed. Much Ado About Nothing is a feel-good show, wonderfully performed that will be a highlight in your summer entertainment.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey continues their Free Tickets for Kids 17 and Under program, as well as its $30 Under 30 ticket price for adults 30 and under. All other adult tickets will be $40 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday evenings. Adult tickets for Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Performances are $45. All performances other than the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Shows will begin at 8:00 PM.

For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre's Outdoor Stage performances and its inclement weather policy, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit online at http://www.shakespearenj.org/. Visit their web site also to get all the news of this season's shows.

Photo Credit: Sarah Haley