Review: MIDWINTER'S NIGHTS DREAM at STNJ-A Delightful Holiday Show with Wintery Magic

Review: MIDWINTER’S NIGHTS DREAM at STNJ

Dec. 15, 2023

“Reason and love keep little company these days” by Bottom in A Midwinter’s Nights Dream

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is concluding their successful season with a dazzling version of William Shakespeare’s popular romantic comedy presented as A Midwinter Night’s Dream.  This fantastical story is delightful with ingenious, creative touches. “Re-seasoned” especially for the holidays by Bonnie J. Monte and Joseph Discher, the show enjoys splendid direction by Brian Crowe and features outstanding thespians.  This charming production is enthralling from the first minute to the last.  See it through December 31st. 

The story is set in Duke Theseus’ Palace in Athens and in a snowy forest. Duke Theseus and Queen Hippolyta will soon be married while an amateur troupe of actors are rehearsing a play to be performed at the wedding.  The plot also follows four conflicted young lovers, Hermia, Helena, Demetrius and Lysander. The situation becomes humorous and complicated when the characters find themselves in a wintry, enchanted forest inhabited by lively fairies led by the mystical sprite, Puck.

The cast features actors who have been seen at STNJ along with talented newcomers to company. The troupe includes Emily S. Chang as Hermia and Snowpea; David Foubert as Nick Bottom; Christian Frost as Demetrius and Frostbite; Isaac Hickox-Young as Lysander and Blizzard; Jessica Ires Morris as Hippolyta and the Fairy Queen Titania; Fiona Robberson as Helena and Holly; René Thornton, Jr. as Theseus and the Fairy King Oberon; Billie Wyatt as Philostrate and Puck.  Rounding out the roles are Jeffrey Marc Alkins as Peter Quince and Flake; Darin F. Earl II as Starveling and Sugarplum; James Egbert as Tom Snout and Snowball; Keith Hale as Francis Flute and Mistletoe; and Eric Hoffmann as Egeus and Snug.  The actors are very adept at portraying  multiple roles and their transitions are seamless.

Scenes fascinate! Some of our favorites include Hermia insisting on a union with Lysander defying her father, Egues; Helena professing her love for Demetrius; the actors receiving roles for the play, Pyramus and Tysbe; Fairy King, Oberon calling upon Puck to concoct a love juice from flowers; Fairy Queen, Titania falling passionately in love with a donkey; Demetrius and Lysander both wooing Helena; Hermia’s anger over losing Lysander to Helena; Puck administering potion to bring the young lovers together; and the performance of the play, Pyramus and Tysbe by Bottom, Tom Snout, Peter Quince, Snug, Starveling, and Francis Flute.

The Creative Team for A Midwinter Night’s Dream has brought the show to life on the Madison stage with elements that are visually stunning. The Team features set design by Brian Ruggaber; costume design by Yao Chen; Lighting Design by Andrew Hungerford; and Sound Design by Drew Sensue-Weinstein.  Robert Long is the Music Coach. Josiane Lemieux Jones is the Production Stage Manager.

A Midwinter Night’s Dream is truly a gift for theatergoers of all ages. We congratulate STNJ’s Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte on The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s successful 61st Season and deeply appreciate all she has accomplished to provide the finest classical theatre for metro area audiences.

The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre is located at 36 Madison Avenue (at Lancaster Road on the campus of Drew University), Madison, NJ. A Midwinter Night’s Dream  has a run time of 2.5 hours with one intermission. To purchase tickets, please all the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org. Be sure to check for the many opportunities that the theatre offers for savings on tickets.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

Recommended For You