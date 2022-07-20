Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Dominique Morisseau's MUD ROW at Premiere Stages-An Outstanding and Compelling Play

Review: Dominique Morisseau’s MUD ROW

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  
Review: Dominique Morisseau's MUD ROW at Premiere Stages-An Outstanding and Compelling Play

"Improper upbringing doesn't have to be our legacy and shame." By Frances in Mud Row

Premiere Stages at Kean University is now presenting the New Jersey Premiere of Dominique Morisseau's powerful, modern-day drama, Mud Row. It will be on stage from July 14th to the 31st in Kean University's Bauer Boucher Theatre Center located on the University's main campus. With the expert direction of Marshall Jones III, Mud Row features a cast that captures the essence of their roles. See Morisseau's play. It deftly explores elements of the black experience and the fragility of the human condition.

Set in the East End of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Mud Row portrays two generations of sisters from the same family that deal with racial disparity, longing, disappointment, and deception. Elsie is a young woman who hopes to marry into an upwardly mobile family while her sister Frances is a Civil Rights activist during very turbulent times. Many years later, Elsie's two daughters, Toshi and Regine are unexpectedly reunited when Regine inherits her grandmother's dwelling on "Mud Row." Toshi and her boyfriend, Tyreik have been secretly living in the house for three months and they have no intention of vacating the premises. This complex saga about family struggles and uncertain futures will touch your heart and mind.

Review: Dominique Morisseau's MUD ROW at Premiere Stages-An Outstanding and Compelling Play

The cast has impressive acting credits and they bring Mud Row to full life on the Union stage. The company includes Ashley Nicole Baptiste as Elsie; Lekethia Dalcoe as Frances; Alinca Hamilton as Toshi; Malik Reed as Tyreik; Stacey Sherrell as Regine; and Landon Woodson as Davin. Understudies for the production, who are all graduates of Kean University's Theatre Conservatory, are Destiny Davis, Tisa Harriott and Nate Lyles.

Mud Row has a clever staging technique that transitions between past and present events. Among the many unforgettable moments are Elsie telling Frances about the man she loves; Frances making protest signs; Elsie announcing her pregnancy to Frances; Frances caring for Elsie when she is pregnant; Regine and her husband, Davin first entering the house on Mud Row; Toshi and Tyreik discovering the home's electricity has been turned on; Davin expressing his idealism to Regine; Toshi experiencing auras of magenta color; Toshi and Tyreik angrily confronting Davin with baseball bats; Regine recounting that Toshi stole to afford her drug habit; and Toshi returning Aunt Frances' locket to Regine.

Review: Dominique Morisseau's MUD ROW at Premiere Stages-An Outstanding and Compelling Play

The Creative Team has done a top job of setting the scene for Mud Row. They include scenic design by David M. Barber; lighting and projection design by Devorah Kengmana; costume design by Ali Turns; hair and make-up design by Rachelle Dorce; and sound design by David Wright. The Props Master is Shannon White; Production Stage Manager, Dale Smallwood; Stage Manager, Danielle Constance; and the Casting Partner is Pat McCorkle and McCorkle Casting.

We applaud Premiere Stage's Producing Artistic Director, John Wooten and his team for bringing Mud Row to metro area audiences. It is a thought provoking show for our times and a perfect example of the theatre's commitment to producing topical plays.

Performances of Mud Row take place Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $35 standard, $25 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff, $20 for patrons with disabilities and $15 for students. Significant discounts for groups of ten or more apply. To make reservations or to order a season brochure, please call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit Premiere Stages online at www.premierestagesatkean.com.

Photo Credit: Mike Peters



Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene,... (read more about this author)


LONG ISLAND Dining Destinations
July 19, 2022

If you’re headed out of the city to Long Island, check out three excellent dining destinations, Limani Roslyn, Prime 1024, and Limani Taverna.  These restaurants can make your trip all the more pleasant.
Mayor Eric Adams and NYC & Company Kick Off 30th Anniversary of NYC RESTAURANT WEEK® and Launch of “Savor NYC” Culinary Programming
July 18, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, today kicked off the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week®.
FRESCOBALDI Tuscan Wines – So Much to Explore and Enjoy
July 18, 2022

It’s easy to select the perfect wine for family and friends when you become familiar with Tuscan wines by Marchesi Frescobaldi.  Their portfolio features a wonderfully crafted, diverse selection of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines. 
THE MONTAUK BEACH HOUSE Brings Vegan Eats to the Hamptons with NYC Favorite BEATNIC
July 18, 2022

Hamptons staple, the Montauk Beach House and vegan eatery, Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE.) are joining forces to bring high-quality, delicious, vegan dishes to the Hamptons for the very first time.
EVIL GENIUS BEER CO. Launches Summer Drag Series
July 16, 2022

Evil Genius Beer Company has made a name for themselves with witty beer names, pop culture references, and a quippy attitude of sheer irreverence. Now the Philadelphia based brewery is making waves with a whole new series of summer fun with drag brunches.