Review: BULL DURHAM THE MUSICAL at Paper Mill Playhouse is Totally Engaging

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“I believe in the church of baseball.” by Annie in Bull Durham

Paper Mill Playhouse opens their 2025-2026 Season with the exuberant musical, Bull Durham being performed through Sunday, November 2. With the 2025 baseball playoff season in action, now is the perfect time to see this exciting production. The show is adroitly directed by Marc Bruni with snappy choreography by Joshua Bergasse. It has been finely adapted by its original Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and director, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner. We are certain you’ll enjoy every moment of this entertaining show!

Bull Durham The Musical brings the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer 1988 film to the Millburn stage. It tells the story of “Crash” Davis, a veteran baseball player who plays catcher. Crash is assigned to the Durham Bulls minor league team to guide the unpredictable rookie pitcher and rising star, “Nuke” LaLoosh. And when the season begins, the alluring, dedicated baseball fan, Annie selects Nuke to romance and mentor in the sport. The question is who will have more influence over Nuke, Annie or Crash, and is there a love triangle in the works? This engaging story has the perfect measure of comedy, romance, and drama as it portrays the ups and downs of the sport of baseball along with captivating personal tales.

The company’s acting and vocal talents are exceptional. Their vivid portrayals of the show's characters shine bright. Leading the troupe are Carmen Cusack as Annie Savoy; Nik Walker as Crash Davis; and Will Savarese as Nuke LaLoosh. They are joined by Joel Ashur as Larry; Ashlyn Maddox as Millie; James Moye as Skip; Andrew Poston as Jimmy; and Nick Wyman as Uncle Roy.

The wonderful ensemble rounds out the production. It includes Mike Baerga, Ellie Barone, Tre’ Booker, Jacob Burns, Daniel DiPinto, Benny Elledge, Diana Huey, Ashton Lambert, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Jessi Little, Carson Hampton Palmer, Valentina Shelton, Jake Trammel, Dori Waymer, Matt Wiercinski, Casey Wortham, and Blake Zelesnikar.

Scenes are fun, energetic and capture the story. Some of our favorites include Crash arriving to work for the Durham Bulls; Annie seducing Nuke and reading him poetry; Millie’s flirtations with Jimmy; Annie and Crash’s meeting at Mitch’s Tavern; the Durham Bulls’ performance on the road; Annie revealing a white wedding gown for Millie; Nuke returning to Annie’s house after the team’s road trip; and Crash determining his future.

The score for the show is an ideal complement for the story. Whether it’s a peppy ensemble number, a romantic duet, or a heartfelt solo, the music is delightful. Memorable tunes include “The Church of Baseball” by Annie, Bulls, Jimmy, and Women; “She’s Mine” by Nuke and Bar Crowd; “Crash at the Plate” by Crash; “A Little Time to Myself” by Women and Annie; “Winning” by Nuke, Crash, Skip, Larry, and Bulls; “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” by Fans; “Pensacola” by Uncle Roy, Larry, and Skip; “The Damnedest Season” by Annie; “The Show” by Crash and Annie and many more.

The Creative Team has done a top job of developing the mood and setting for Bull Durham The Musical. The Team includes scenic design by Derek McLane; costume design by Alejo Vietti; lighting design by Cory Pattak; sound design by Haley Parcher; hair, wig, and makeup design by Liz Printz; casting is by Eric Woodall, CSA; fight and intimacy direction is by Rocio Mendez; orchestrations are by August Eriksmoen; vocal arrangements are by Jason DeBord, Tim Weil and Vadim Feichtner; and dance music arrangements are by Jason DeBord; Tim Weil, and Sam Davis. The Production Stage Manager is Matthew Lacey.

You can never depend on the outcome of a baseball game, but one thing is for sure: Bull Durham The Musical is a winning show that will appeal to a broad audience of theatergoers. See it while you can! We applaud Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Michael Stotts and look forward to the season ahead.

Tickets for Bull Durham The Musical and the shows in the upcoming season can be purchased by visiting HERE or by calling the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 973.376.4343. The Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041-1604.

Photo Credit: Curtis Brown

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...