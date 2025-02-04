Renee Fleming Will Perform at the 2025 Princeton Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has announced that the world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming will perform at the 2025 Princeton Festival. Her appearance with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, June 7 crowns the Festival’s opening weekend. Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov will conduct. This year’s Princeton Festival runs June 6-21, on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden.

Executive Director Marc Uys looks forward to welcoming Ms. Fleming. He says, “Renée Fleming is an extraordinary artist, beloved by audiences around the world. It is a singular honor to present her at the Princeton Festival. Hearing her voice in the intimate setting of our Festival pavilion, surrounded by the beautiful gardens and summer evening sky, will be pure magic.”

Renée Fleming is one of the most acclaimed singers of our time, performing on the stages of the world’s greatest opera houses and concert halls. Honored with five Grammy® awards and the US National Medal of Arts, she has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Super Bowl.

Appearances at the Princeton Festival by artists of the caliber of Ms. Fleming are only possible thanks to the generosity of donors. Individual ticket sales only cover part of the ever-increasing production costs involved in producing the exciting and vibrant events of the Princeton Festival.

A long-time supporter of the Festival, who wishes to remain anonymous, has put forth a challenge match to amplify the support of new and existing supporters. From now until March 15, new and increased donations to the Princeton Festival will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000, allowing donors to double their impact. Gifts at any level are most welcome, helping to ensure the Princeton Festival remains a pillar of the community for generations to come.

The two-week Princeton Festival includes three weekends of opera, concerts, and dance, with additional music-filled evenings and ancillary events during the week. The complete performance line-up will be posted online, with tickets going on sale Wednesday, February 19, at 10am by phone at (609) 497-0200 and online.

