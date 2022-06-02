Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr. & More Announced for MPAC'S 2022-2023 Season

Renee Elise Goldsberry, winner of the Tony Award for the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, will open MPAC's 28th season on Friday, September 30.

Tickets for shows go on sale to the public on Monday, June 6 at 10 am.

MPAC's lineup features over 60 events, with many more to be added throughout the season. The 2022-2023 season continues MPAC's return to a full schedule after two years of rebuilding from COVID rescheduling, postponements and cancellations.

"It has been wonderful seeing so many people returning to MPAC over the past year to enjoy live entertainment again," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "Our 2022-2023 season builds upon this momentum with a full lineup including Broadway headliners, pop favorites, family shows, dance, world music and much more that create so many diverse opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to reconnect with the performing arts."

In addition to Ms. Goldsberry, another Hamilton Tony-winner, Leslie Odom, Jr., makes his MPAC debut with a holiday concert in December. Additional Broadway stars to grace MPAC's stage include Lea Salonga (May 13, 2023) and Kristin Chenoweth (April 29, 2023).

MPAC's lineup features a diverse variety of performances representing all genres of the performing arts, including comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Paula Poundstone, music favorites David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Michael Bolton, Richard Marx and Chris Isaak, family events including Peppa Pig's Adventure and Disney Junior's Costume Palooza, spectacles like The Illusionists and Cirque Zuma Zuma, Latin Grammy winner Nella, the annual return of New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker and much more.

The lineup includes (additional events to be added):

7/14: Best of the Eagles

7/17: Generation Radio

7/21: Dion

7/26: Chris Isaak

7/27: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

7/28: The Disco Nights

8/3: Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2022

8/10: Glen Burtnik's The Summer of Love Concert -- Woodstock Edition

8/18: Air Supply

8/19: Manhattan Comedy Night

9/9: Guest Attraction: Jerry Seinfeld

9/16: The Robert Cray Band

9/24: Sinatra: The Man and His Music starring Michael Martocci

9/30: Opening Night: An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry

10/6: Nella

10/8: Masters of Illusion

10/13: Jay Leno

10/14: Croce Plays Croce: 50th Anniversary of You Don't Mess Around With Jim

10/16: Peppa Pig's Adventure

10/29: Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

11/2: Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs

11/11-11/12: The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays

11/19: New Jersey Ballet presents New Direction

11/25: Manhattan Comedy Night

11/26: Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays

11/27: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

12/2: The Kat & Dave Show: David Foster and Katharine McPhee

12/3: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

12/4: Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute Christmas Show

12/7: Michael Bolton: Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites

12/8: Leslie Odom, Jr. Holiday Show

12/11: Deck the Halls with Disney featuring DCappella

12/16-12/27: New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker with New Jersey Symphony

1/7: Stomp

1/12: Chaka Khan

1/13: Manhattan Comedy Night

1/14: The Doo Wop Project

1/20: DC's Reflecting Fools Featuring Former Members of The Capitol Steps

2/5: Pinkalicious

2/11: Cirque Zuma Zuma

2/16: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

2/18: Paula Poundstone

2/19: Ray on My Mind

3/3: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

3/5: The Cat in the Hat

3/10-3/12: Cats

3/16: Dublin Irish Dance presents "Wings"

3/22: Taj Express - Bollywood Jukebox

3/25: The Hit Men: The Ultimate Rock Concert

4/1: Elvis: The Concert of Kings

4/2: Dragons and Mythical Beasts

4/7: Manhattan Comedy Night

4/21: Terry Fator: The Voice of Entertainment

4/22: Piano Battle

4/23: Take Me Home, the Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry

4/29: Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls

5/7: Trifecta of Folk: The Kingston Trio, The Brothers Four and The Limeliters

5/13: Lea Salonga

6/16: Manhattan Comedy Night

Free Summer Community Events:

Funding for Arts in the Community concerts provided by ADP.

6/15: Darius Frowner & LaDonna Burns (Early Street Senior Center)

6/29: Salsa under the Stars featuring Newark Arts High Latin Band (Vail Mansion Plaza)

6/30: U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus (at MPAC; Tickets required)

7/6: Nahscha (Cauldwell Playground - Clyde Potts Dr. & Flagler Street):

7/13: Acute Inflections Vail Mansion Plaza (Vail Mansion Plaza)

7/27: The Bryan Hansen Band (Vail Mansion Plaza)

8/10: Sabrina Genesis (Vail Mansion Plaza)

8/24: John McDermott Band's Sixties Rock & Roll Revue (Vail Mansion Plaza)

Free Movie Tuesdays at MPAC

Tickets available in July

8/2: Clifford the Big Red Dog @ 10:30 am

8/2: Summer of Soul @ 7 pm

8/16: Encanto @ 10:30 am

8/16: West Side Story (2021) @ 7 pm

Online: www.mayoarts.org