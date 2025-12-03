WICKED Composer Stephen Schwartz and More Set for New Family Series At NJPAC For 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will launch the Columbia Bank Family Series, a new season of performances and events designed for children and their caregivers. The inaugural lineup will feature a range of family-oriented productions, including appearances by the Peking Acrobats, the Salzburg Marionette Theater, Peppa Pig: My First Concert, and Mutts Gone Nuts.

Columbia Bank serves as the first sponsor of family programming at NJPAC. The bank operates two branches in Newark and more than 65 full-service locations across New Jersey.

“We're proud to partner with NJPAC to bring an exciting lineup of family programming to the theatre,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President and CEO of Columbia Bank. “The Family Series feels especially meaningful, as we've had the privilege of growing alongside our customers as they build families, launch businesses, and reach major life milestones.”

FAMILY SERIES LINEUP

Below are the events included in the 2026 Columbia Bank Family Series:

ELDEN RING: SYMPHONIC ADVENTURE WITH THE NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY

January 24, 2026 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A WICKED EVENING WITH THE WIZARD, FEATURING Stephen Schwartz

February 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

THE SALZBURG MARIONETTE THEATER – THE SOUND OF MUSIC

March 1, 2026 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

THE PEKING ACROBATS

March 28, 2026 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT

March 29, 2026 at 2 p.m.

MUTTS GONE NUTS

May 9, 2026 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all events are available at njpac.org.

Columbia Bank and its affiliates provide a range of consumer and commercial services, including Kids Count Savings Accounts for customers under 18, and financing options for small and growing businesses.

“Serving as the theater where so many young people see their first live concert, their first musical or their first dance performance is so important to all of us at the Arts Center,” said John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC. “And so is providing occasions that bring whole families together to enjoy a performance that will make everyone from grandparents to the youngest children laugh, cheer, or applaud.”