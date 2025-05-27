Remember Jones to Star in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Bell Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the groundbreaking, four-time Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ from June 13-29. Hedwig stars and is co-directed by Jersey Shore soul sensation Remember Jones.

The genre-bending, landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. With a pulsing score and electrifying performances,

Hedwig opened Off-Broadway in 1998, inspired a cult-classic film in 2001, and was revived in 2014, winning four Tony Awards. This production, a collaboration between Bell Theater at Bell Works and Asbury Park Theater Company, is co-directed by Jones

and Sean Matthew Whiteford.

Remember Jones is a captivating showman who was described by Rolling Stone magazine as “high energy…Broadway Ready.” He has shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Ronnie Spector, Darlene Love, Buster Poindexter and many more. As a producer/singer/songwriter, Jones has released three albums of original music and helmed unique theatrical revues of the music of Amy Winehouse, Queen, Meat Loaf, Tom Jones and Joe Cocker. As an actor, he starred as Teen Angel in

Grease!, the title roles in Jekyll & Hyde and Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show.



Axelrod Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco, who produces the shows and concerts at Bell Theater, is excited to be collaborating again with Remember Jones.



“Hedwig is a wild piece of interactive theater that celebrates pride, diversity and rock ‘n roll,” he said. “Few musicals are as exciting and entertaining as Hedwig, and in the hands of master showman Remember Jones, it will be mind-blowing!”

Hedwig’s underappreciated right-hand, Yitzhak, will be performed by Hannah Bonnett. Bonnett portrayed Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde tour. Off-Broadway, she starred as Ivanka in FIVE: The Parody Musical and as Bernadette in The Big Bang Theory Musical Parody.

Arlan Feiles joins the cast as keyboardist/guitarist Skshp, returning to the role he played in the 1999 first touring company of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. This award-winning singer/songwriter has worked with Dave Grohl, The Band and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame producer Tom Dowd. Hedwig’s band is rounded out with Louis D'Alotto on guitar, Evan Amoroso on trombone, Tessa O’Boyle on saxophone, John Kelly-Kiefer on drums and Kyle Rowe on bass. This production includes special arrangements by Remember Jones and Evan Amoroso.

Bringing the rock star decadence to further life is costume design by Beck Jones, whose designs have been frequently seen on television in RuPaul’s Drag Race, Saturday Night Live, Bridgerton, and onstage in theatrical productions at The Public Theater and Manhattan Theatre Club. Hedwig’s sound design is by Joey Seccharioli; scenic designer is Fred Sorrentino; and projection designer is

Sean Whiteford.

