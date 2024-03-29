Reimagined JOSEPH... Comes to NJCU's Center for the Arts in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey City University (NJCU) and the NJCU Center for the Arts, in collaboration with the NJCU Department of Music, Dance and Theatre, will present a reimagined version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Directed by Professor Marc G. Dalio — NJCU’s Coordinator of Musical Theatre and Artistic Director of NJCU’s Center for the Arts — this exciting musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice will have a limited two-weekend run beginning Friday, April 5, at the Margaret Williams Theatre located inside NJCU’s Hepburn Hall, 2039 Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, N.J.

Tickets for the performance are $25 for general admission seats and $15 for students and seniors.

Weekend one shows are Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. Weekend two performances are scheduled for Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m.

The show is set in a museum exhibition. In the biblical land of Canaan, Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob, is gifted a multicolored coat, to the jealousy of his 11 brothers. They in turn, plot to cleverly rid themselves of Joseph, sending him on a journey that sees him enslaved and eventually jailed. However, Joseph reveals an extraordinary ability to interpret dreams, which catches the ear of the Pharoah, who uses Joseph’s predictions to save Egypt from a famine.



Now, as Pharoah’s number two, Joseph again finds himself in the presence of his family, who have come to Egypt looking for food and shelter. Not recognizing Joseph, he uses the opportunity of their reunion to teach the brothers a lesson and allows them to demonstrate their newfound selflessness. Eventually, the reunion and conclusion become a happy one for all.

Dalio notes: “We imagine the story of Joseph as an uncovered lost treasure, brought to our theatrical museum via hieroglyphic storyboards and various artifacts translated into vibrant life by the museum’s curator, our Narrator. This also serves to remind our audience of the countless dreamers and wonders found in our galleries and museums.”

This show stars:

Tatyana Serrato (Narrator)

Mathew Segovia (Joseph)

Gabrielle Stanowski (Rueben)

Manuel Encarnacion (Simeon)

Glenzell Baker (Levi/Butler)

Kaury Urena (Naphtali)

Byron Flores Jr. (Issachar/Pharoah)

Joshua Rosenthal (Asher/Potiphar)

Moses Garcia (Dan/Baker)

Qawiyya Haqq (Zebulun)

Katie Harrigan (Gad)

Jay Jones (Benjamin)

Katrina Rada (Judah)

Mariana Herrera (Mrs. Potiphar)

Nebula Vidal (Vocalist)

October Gomes (Vocalist)

The performance features: Abi Rollins, Allie Villhard, Bella Lorenz, Clara Albers, Isabella Sexto, Kat Eberly, Lexylee Martinez and Melania Isoardi. Also featured is a children’s choir, prepared by The Artist’s Avenue, a children’s theatre located in Bayonne, N.J.



In addition to the directing of Dalio, Joseph is musically directed by Amy Duran and choreographed by Angelo Soriano, with dance supervision by Angelica Stiskin, Artistic Director of the Joffrey’s Jazz and Contemporary Program. Scenic and lighting design is by Maruti Evans. Sound and projection design is by Paul Gargiulo, with artwork by October Gomes.