Rahway High School to Present ALL TOGETHER NOW

1035 days! It has been over a thousand days since the last time the Rahway High School students have taken the stage. That experience of a crowd there to see them, lights shining down, microphones ready, orchestra warming up seems like a lifetime ago. Their current seniors were sophomores. Their freshmen were in the 7th grade.

They are back and so proud to welcome their students back to the stage!

Rahway High School Music Director, Robert Van Wyk states "We are so excited to get these kids back on stage and experience the joy and magic of musical theater up close and personal. It is something that I fell in love with at their age and we so dearly want to share that experience that has been missing for too long".

Rahway High School will present Music Theatre International's "All Together Now", a global event celebrating local theatre. MTI is providing schools and theatres around the globe with an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's beloved shows such as "Rent", "Mary Poppins", "Newsies", "Waitress", "Jekyll and Hyde", "Fiddler on the Roof" and more. The past year and a half have been extremely challenging for theatrical organizations. MTI is offering this exclusive musical revue to support the thousands of theatres that have persevered under trying circumstances.

"During the time away, our students did a great job of persevering through difficult times. We worked hard to get better through a computer screen. We produced a radio play, musical videos, medleys and filmed a musical. We got very good at recording, mixing, editing, and teaching over a computer but all those experiences don't provide the magic of an audience reacting to your performance in real-time. There is something special to the spontaneity of the live theatre, the tightrope that exists once the curtain goes up."

Rahway High School's "All Together Now" is choreographed and directed by Alison Dooley. It features students from Rahway High School's musical theatre class, choirs, and dance ensembles. It also features a number of their 7th & 8th-grade performers and even a couple of alumni as special guests. It is truly their performing arts community coming together to say "We Are Back!".

Tickets are available at rwhs.booktix.com for Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13 starting at 7:30 pm. Please join them @WeAreRahwayArts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and TikTok to see these great students in action.